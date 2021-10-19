Congruex acquires Matrix Engineering

BOULDER, Colo. and SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – Congruex, a national end-to-end provider of design, engineering, construction, and maintenance services to broadband providers, today announced the acquisition of Matrix Engineering, a deeply experienced leader in fiber engineering, splicing, and other key design and construction solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, Matrix Engineering is a comprehensive provider of offerings for network operators including design and engineering, outside plant construction, fiber splicing, circuit testing, and network activation. Matrix Engineering's leadership team collectively carries decades of experience in the telecommunications industry and strong relationships with its customers. With the addition of Matrix Engineering, Congruex further extends its leadership in network design and construction, and enhances its integrated platform with additional critical engineering and splicing expertise to support end-to-end services for many of the nation's largest providers.

Congruex has now completed 15 strategic acquisitions since 2017, when it launched its platform in partnership with Crestview Partners, a leading New York-based private equity firm with significant expertise in the cable, telecommunications, and business services industries.

Congruex was advised by Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP. Matrix Engineering was advised by Ice Miller LLP.