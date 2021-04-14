Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

COMSovereign to acquire Innovation Digital for $8M

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/14/2021
Comment (0)

DALLAS – COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, today announced that it is acquiring Innovation Digital, LLC ("Innovation Digital"), a premier developer of "beyond state-of-the-art" mixed analog/digital signal processing solutions, intellectual property (IP) licensing, design and consulting services.

Innovation Digital's signal processing techniques and IP have significantly enhanced the bandwidth and accuracy of RF transceiver systems and have provided enabling technologies in the fields of communications and RADAR systems, signals intelligence (SIGINT) and electronic warfare (EW), test and measurement systems, and semiconductor devices.

Terms of the transaction include total consideration of $8 million consisting of $1.6 million in cash and convertible debt and $6.4 million worth of shares of restricted common stock. The transaction is expected to close within approximately 10 days subject to traditional closing conditions. Following the close of the transaction, Dr. Scott Velasquez will assume the role of Chief Research Officer for COMSovereign including the oversight and management of the Lextrum, VEO and Innovation Digital business units.

Transaction Highlights

  • The firm provides intellectual property licensing, design and consulting services supporting the implementation of advanced digital system technologies and services for extremely high-performance communications, RADAR, and integrated component applications. Clients include multiple U.S. defense contractors such as General Dynamics, Raytheon, L3Harris and various U.S Department of Defense agencies including The Naval Surface Warfare Center, the Missile Defense Agency, the Air Force Research Laboratory and DARPA.
  • The accretive acquisition of Innovative Digital is expected to contribute approximately $3 million in net revenue from licensing this year from committed customers.
  • Innovation Digital holds 21 issued and several pending United States Patents. As part of COMSovereign, its valuable IP and expertise will further advance the performance capabilities of the Company's entire range of next-gen radio products that will set a new standard for throughput and efficiency.
  • Innovation Digital was founded by Dr. Scott Velazquez, who holds four degrees from MIT including a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering. Scott is considered the pioneer, and still one of the foremost experts in mixed analog/digital signal processing technology.

"Innovation Digital's engineers are among the top experts in signal efficiency and waveform engineering and aligns with our strategy of building and maintaining our technological leadership and capabilities through either organic means or via acquisition. Their addition to our team will accelerate the integration of both Lextrum's In-Band-Full-Duplex and the licensed Transpositional Modulation technologies into our next generation 'Polaris' 5G radio products, resulting in dramatic improvements in product performance and expanding our unique features and capabilities," said Dr. Dustin McIntire, CTO of COMSovereign.

COMSovereign Holding Corp.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 21, 2021 Optimize Your OSS/BSS Journey to the Cloud: Getting There Faster and With Lower Risk
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
How to Right-Size Your Network Operations With Converged SDN Transport By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Mass Scale Infrastructure Campaign & Product Marketing, Cisco
A Big Technology Boost Is Coming to Telecom By Sandro Tavares, Director, Telecom Systems Marketing, Dell
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Supporting cable technicians today and tomorrow By Robin Fenton, Vice President, Membership & Learning Operations, SCTE
Four ways to unlock more B2B opportunities and 5G value By Haifa El Ashkar, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy, CSG
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE