Optical/IP

CommScope launches 'Prodigy' line of hardened connectors for FTTH

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/20/2021
Comment (0)

HICKORY, NC – CommScope announced today its new hardened connector Prodigy, designed to accelerate and simplify field installation for the fiber networks of the future.

The Prodigy system utilizes universal, small-form hardened connectors for interoperability across different fiber terminals and cable assemblies. The compact footprint enables smaller, higher-density terminal footprints, while the self-aligning connectors minimize the chance of connection errors. To facilitate cable changeouts and upgrades, the system allows converter attachments to be deployed without replacing or splicing the drop cable.

Prodigy addresses the key demands of modern FTTH installations: speed, density, reliability, flexibility, scalability, and ease of installation. Highlights of the Prodigy system include:

  • Universal, small-form hardened connector for high-density environments
  • Self-guided automatic alignment with self-locking mechanisms for eliminating connection errors and accidental release
  • Break-free design enabling reuse of the Prodigy connector in the event of field connection issues
  • Cable assemblies available with 5mm round and figure-8 cables in lengths up to 600 meters

CommScope

