Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Ciena loves the optics as Huawei grows 'less relevant'

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 2/9/2021
Comment (0)

Ciena's Jamie Jefferies could not have picked a more interesting time to move back to the UK.

After an eight-year sales stint for the optical equipment maker in New York, the British executive returned home in October 2018 to run Ciena's EMEA business. Two months later, a US campaign against Huawei went into overdrive with the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the Chinese vendor's chief financial officer, in Canada. Since then, the normally staid telecom industry has been rocked by geopolitics as Europe stumbles into 5G. Throw in a seemingly interminable health crisis and there is no shortage of excitement.

Huawei's battle to avoid exclusion from Europe's 5G sector might seem to have little significance for Ciena. Headquartered in Maryland, and nearly 30 years old, the company is best known as a provider of the optical equipment used in transport networks – the big fixed pipes that connect data facilities and central offices. It has no direct involvement in the radio access network (RAN) that now consumes so much political attention.

Ciena CEO Gary Smith is ready to capitalize on Huawei's problems.
Ciena CEO Gary Smith is ready to capitalize on Huawei's problems.

But the Chinese firm's problems are a clear opportunity for Ciena, according to Jefferies. "There are already things baked into our plan based on Huawei being less relevant," he tells Light Reading. "It is not just about the RAN. It is fronthaul and backhaul and the intelligent systems and core. That absolutely makes us think about where those opportunities are and how we are going to service them."

Huawei has already lost several big European RAN and mobile core network contracts as governments have imposed restrictions and operators have responded. So far, there has been little public sign of pressure on its other network activities. But if Jefferies is right, then Ciena would certainly be near the front of the substitutes queue.

It means more R&D, oh, Ciena

Analysts remain bullish about the company and its line-up of products. "We continue to see Ciena's revenue and operating model tracking ahead of investor expectations," said Fahad Najam, an analyst at MKM Partners, in a December research note. Despite the pandemic, sales were down just 1.1% in Ciena's last fiscal year, to about $3.53 billion, and net profit soared 43%, to $361,291. At about $56.26, Ciena's share price has gained 30% in the last year, and it has trebled in the last five.

Contrast that with the performance of Nokia, Ciena's biggest non-Chinese optical rival, down a third since 2016, when it entered the optical market through its €15.6 billion ($18.9 billion, at today's exchange rate) takeover of Alcatel-Lucent. A restructuring under new CEO Pekka Lundmark, desperate to restore Nokia's mobile business to full health after some costly mistakes by his predecessors, could be a distraction from other business activities that ultimately benefits Ciena.

Huawei and Nokia are not the only optical rivals in town, though. Asked to assess the competitive landscape in EMEA today, Jefferies also names California's Infinera, Germany's ADVA and Ribbon Communications, following its takeover last year of ECI Telecom, as challengers. Yet none of these companies can measure up to Ciena financially.

"I have the opinion that some of the smaller guys are going to struggle to keep up with the R&D," says Jefferies. "It costs a lot of money to drive the innovation to get to that 800G."

R&D spending in 2019 ($)
(Source: companies)
(Source: companies)

The 800G is a reference to the latest and greatest in the industry's range of optical networking products, and Jefferies already lays claim to 65 deployments internationally, namechecking Tier 1 operators including Verizon, Deutsche Telekom and Telia as Ciena customers. "We do think we have a pretty significant lead there in terms of products that are generally available," he says. "Other people are still in field trials and just testing the technology."

Regardless of the bold pitch, there is clearly a big R&D gap between Ciena and its smaller rivals. Last year, it spent $529.9 million in this area, about 15% of its entire sales. Yet to publish full-year results, Infinera managed $201 million for the first nine months, while Ribbon stumped up $143 million. ADVA, with nine-month sales of about €424 million ($513 million), spent only €56 million ($68 million). "It will be a struggle for smaller guys to keep up with us," insists Jefferies.

Ultra NOCs are the new wave

But even if Ciena has coped with the pandemic better than most firms, its revenues have still declined. Some customers have slashed budgets or deferred spending on non-mission-critical activities, according to Jefferies. In other cases, there has been a shift in spending. As lockdowns have transformed people's homes into makeshift schools and offices, network traffic has spiked in residential communities while collapsing in city centers and business parks. "We are seeing a lot of activity in the metro and access arena," says Jefferies.

Another bright spot in the EMEA region is Blue Planet, Ciena's suite of automation software, as efficiency rockets up the service provider agenda. "Customers are starting to accelerate trends that we thought would be two or three years out, things like automation of the network," says Jefferies. Attempts to "virtualize" the network operations center (NOC) would have been dismissed as madness a few years ago, he says. Now they look normal.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Aside from the pandemic, the other analyst concern about Ciena is the company's dependence on a relatively small number of big players. Last year, about 55% of revenues came from just ten customers, and more than a third was generated by AT&T, Verizon and an unidentified web-scale firm. The loss of any, as Ciena points out in financial documents, "could have a material adverse effect."

A possible defector could be Amazon, which is estimated by MKM Partners to account for between 5% and 8% of Ciena's revenues. MKM's Najam believes the Internet giant is working on its own optical "white box" technology and will eventually use this in preference to Ciena's products. "Our proprietary checks indicate that Amazon is internally developing a 600G-capable DCI [data center interconnect] routing solution that directly incorporates both IP routing and optical transport functions in one single platform," said Najam in his December research note.

Jefferies acknowledges the risk but shrugs it off. Web-scale investments in the EMEA region are already translating into sales opportunities with those firms as well as the service providers connecting to their data centers, he points out. "They are driving a lot of opportunities in both direct and wholesale markets."

Like many other companies right now, Ciena declined to provide short-term guidance during its last earnings update in December, citing "uncertainty stemming from the pandemic." The mission, said CEO Gary Smith, would be to continue "growing faster than the market." If rivals are as hamstrung as Jefferies makes out, anything less would be a disappointment.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE