Optical/IP

Christopher Rabii named new CEO of FiberLight

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/23/2020
Comment (0)

ATLANTA – FiberLight, LLC, a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of experience building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, announces the appointment of Christopher Rabii as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Rabii is taking the place of Jim Lynch, who was announced as the company's interim CEO in July 2020 and will remain the Executive Chairman of FiberLight.

Prior to Rabii's appointment as CEO of FiberLight, he was the SVP of Technology, Fulfillment and Operations for Altice Business, a division of Altice USA, where he was responsible for all activities related to service delivery, engineering and operations in support of Altice's enterprise and carrier customers. Prior to his role at Altice, Rabii served as the SVP of Operations and Chief Technology Officer at Cablevision Lightpath, which was acquired by Altice in 2016. In this role, Rabii was instrumental in achieving challenging operational upgrades, leading a team to ultimately provide improvements that were noteworthy for their successful partnership with sales, speed of implementation and subsequent customer service enhancements. The resulting financial performance exceeded industry expectations.

Chris and his teams have consistently outperformed in key technical and operational areas, including network design, fiber construction, engineering, field operations, provisioning, maintenance and network monitoring. Earlier in his career, Rabii held a number of executive management positions at AboveNet, an early leader in providing mission-critical metro fiber connectivity to enterprise customers across Tier 1 markets in the U.S.

"I am excited to take the reins at FiberLight, which recently recapitalized the business to focus on its mission-critical fiber network deployments throughout Texas and the Northern Virginia markets," comments Chris Rabii, CEO of FiberLight. "I look forward to working with Jim Lynch and the entire management team at FiberLight as we expand our network and service capabilities to meet our customers' evolving capacity and diversity requirements."

"I am confident that Chris's extensive experience and drive will enhance FiberLight's products, services and capabilities, which in turn will benefit our customers," adds Jim Lynch, Executive Chairman of FiberLight. "I'm looking forward to working with him and the entire team to position FiberLight for the coming growth in 5G and the continuing demand from hyperscale and SaaS customers.

In addition to enterprise digital transformation enablement, FiberLight's network demand is driven by regional MNO and WISP tower expansions, hyperscale-owned data center connectivity requirements and multiple hyperscale conduit and diverse fiber route requirements. The company's high-capacity lit and dark fiber footprint now spans more than 10,350 route miles throughout Texas with more than 700 route miles in Virginia, providing customers diverse connectivity and enhanced fiber capabilities that bypass traditional and congested fiber routes.

FiberLight

