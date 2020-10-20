Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Cambium touts customers using Facebook's Terragraph

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/20/2020
Comment (0)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. – Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced successful deployments of its new 60 GHz cnWave solution. Proven in dozens of field installations with service providers in Australia, Malaysia, Puerto Rico, the UK and the United States, the system delivers multi-gigabit throughput to rapidly expand broadband access to urban business, residential and industrial locations.

60 GHz cnWave Multi-Gigabit Throughput in NextLink

Cambium's 60 GHz cnWave solution uses Facebook Connectivity's Terragraph technology and the latest 802.11ay compliant technology from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to deliver reliable, multi-gigabit internet speeds at a lower cost of ownership and faster time to market than trenching fiber. The latest addition to Cambium's multi-gigabit wireless fabric portfolio of solutions, 60 GHz cnWave is fully integrated into LINKPlanner and cnMaestro end-to-end cloud management that provides a bird's eye view of the entire network. The solution delivers reliable and secure connectivity for residential users, schools, enterprises, and industrial operations at a low total cost of ownership.

Malaysian communications provider YTL Communications is currently using Cambium's 60 GHz cnWave solution in its trials in Penang. This deployment will eliminate the need to trench fiber in a UNESCO heritage city while creating a new multi-gigabit wireless infrastructure.

NextLink in the United States has installed cnWave in trials in Texas and shares field results.

AeroNet, a service provider in Puerto Rico recently completed a 60 GHz cnWave installation. The deployment brought cost-effective, multi-gigabit connectivity to a centuries-old walled city that lacked fiber connectivity.

Rapier Systems, specialists in the design, installation and support of wireless (including Wi-Fi) networks in the UK, has been testing the Cambium Networks cnWave solution. The deployment is anticipated to deliver up to 1000 Mbps in a very cost-effective manner, without the delays associated with fiber.

Read the full press release here.

Cambium Networks

