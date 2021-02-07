C Spire wraps integration of Harbor Communications

FAIRHOPE, Ala. – C Spire has completed the integration of Harbor Communications acquired last year and is moving forward with plans to meet the growing internet and information technology needs of consumers and businesses along the Alabama Gulf Coast.

The announcement was made by company officials and Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan at a press conference Thursday at The Hope Farm in this Baldwin County city on the eastern shoreline of Mobile Bay. C Spire is using the acquisition to accelerate efforts to bring fiber-based, ultra-fast broadband internet access and related services to several cities and towns in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

With the rapid expansion and upgrade of Harbor's existing fiber infrastructure, C Spire Home, the broadband internet division of the diversified telecom and technology services firm, will make broadband services available initially to consumers and businesses in 60-plus fiberhoods in early 2022 in Fairhope, Foley, Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and in various unincorporated parts of the two counties.

Ultimately, C Spire Home is offering its next-generation broadband services to thousands more consumers and businesses, hotels and vacation rentals in the two counties. Construction already has begun in parts of the unincorporated area of Mobile County and is underway in Baldwin County and several of its municipalities.

As part of its expansion efforts, C Spire is actively seeking interest from consumers and businesses in other Alabama Gulf Coast communities and towns seeking more reliable and faster broadband internet service based on the firm's crowdsourcing model, which relies on homeowner, business and renter demand to drive adoption. Go to www.cspire.com/alfiber and click on the "For Home" button.

C Spire is expanding its ultra-fast broadband internet services to consumers and managed IT to businesses in Alabama as part of an overall $1 billion investment announced earlier this year to speed the development and deployment of fiber broadband and network enhancements across its three-state footprint.

The company is spending about $500 million on fiber infrastructure and network enhancements to provide ultra-fast broadband internet access for consumers and a myriad of advanced voice and data services to businesses of all types and sizes over the next three years, which is expected to add more jobs, boost the state's economy and improve the quality of life for everyone.

