Optical/IP

C Spire acquires Harbor Communications

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/15/2020
Comment (0)

MOBILE, Ala. – C Spire has acquired Mobile-based Harbor Communications, LLC, which provides a range of voice and data unified telecommunications services to consumers and businesses on the Alabama Gulf Coast through a robust all-fiber optic infrastructure and a dedicated, local workforce.

The announcement was made during an online virtual press briefing hosted by C Spire, a privately-held diversified telecommunications and technology services company, today and attended by executives of both companies and regional economic development advocates.

"Throughout its 32-year history, C Spire has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions," said CEO Hu Meena. "Harbor is a great addition to our family and solidifies even further our efforts to become the dominant market player in Alabama and the Southeast region."

Meena said Harbor will continue normal operations and customers will receive the same "exceptional local service" from Harbor's local team members during the transition period backed by the resources and industry expertise of C Spire. "We share the same values, priorities and passionate commitment to superior customer service and satisfaction."

C Spire also will immediately begin upgrading and expanding Harbor's existing fiber optic infrastructure in Mobile and Baldwin counties to bring its all-fiber services to more consumers, businesses and government entities in the area, Meena added.

"This is an exciting opportunity for C Spire to strengthen and expand its service in the Gulf Coast region through Harbor's wide range of enterprise business clients, strong portfolio of MDU clients and ultra-fast, all-fiber infrastructure technology," said Harbor President and General Manager Chuck Nylander.

"Our customers are well positioned to benefit from C Spire's industry expertise and deep commitment and resources to expand high speed, Gigabit internet to our region and customers," Nylander added. "Both companies share a laser focus on delivering world-class customer service and that will not change in the future."

Regional economic development officials emphasized the importance of fiber optic infrastructure and technology in the creation of new jobs and economic growth for the area.

"As Alabama's growth and job creation leader, fiber optic infrastructure is essential to Baldwin County's continued economic success – enabling families and businesses to engage fully in the digital transformation of our livelihoods and economy," said Lee Lawson, president and CEO of the 100-plus-member Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance. "We're grateful that C Spire is investing in our future."

Meena said C Spire is committed to continued development of the latest technology for Gulf Coast consumers and businesses. "That means constantly enhancing consumer experiences and providing businesses with the powerful, yet easy-to-manage solutions they need to win every day."

C Spire

