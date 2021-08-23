Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Broadband piece of big infrastructure bill could use more speed, DZS CEO says

Broadband World News Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/23/2021
Comment (0)

Although the broadband element of the $1 trillion US infrastructure bill does not set superfast minimum speed requirements, it will help to accelerate the upgrade of copper-based network infrastructure to fiber, Charlie Vogt, CEO of network gear and software company DZS, said.

The bill, which earmarks $65 billion for broadband in unserved and underserved areas at affordable price points along with service discounts for qualified consumers, sets a minimum speed requirement of just 100Mbit/s downstream and 20Mbit/s upstream. While that's well within the reach of today's widely deployed DOCSIS 3.0 and future DOCSIS 4.0 networks, it will require fiber upgrades in older copper-based telco plant, Vogt said.

"We certainly don't think that's enough," he said of the minimum speeds targeted by the bill. "It certainly is an uplift, but I think the most important theme there is to be able to deliver 100-Meg down and 20-meg up, you need to deliver fiber-based services."

But the bill, paired with other government-backed projects such as the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), presents "a monumental and transformative kind of phase" for suppliers such as DZS, Vogt said, noting that there are more than ten US states that stand out as the most in need of the bill's funds.

The bill, passed by the US Senate earlier this month, still needs the blessing of the US House of Representatives.

Much is to be done before it's known how infrastructure funds will be meted out. But Vogt's expectation is that about $4 billion to $5 billion could be in play for the kind of systems and solutions that DZS provides.

"If that ends up being a five-year kind of deployment cycle, it's meaningful," Vogt said, noting that it could equate to $800 million of $1 billion of incremental annual funding to accelerate deployments that would otherwise have taken much longer to complete.

Vogt, who took the reins of Dasan Zhone Solutions last August and promptly rebranded the company as DZS, noted that he's already held discussion with at least one RDOF recipient that intends to participate in the broadband piece of the infrastructure bill and possibly step up network upgrades in certain areas.

"What this really does, in my opinion, is it helps to cover that gap in the ROI [return on investment] for a lot of service providers that otherwise would've provided it, but it was just cost-prohibitive."

And the opportunities in front of the broadband tech industry aren't limited to the US. Vogt estimates there's about $100 billion of stimulus funding in play between just what's happening in the US, Germany and the UK.

Taking stock

With RDOF now on the front burner, the infrastructure bill getting closer to the finish line, and nagging supply chain constraints, DZS has been making moves to help shore up its distribution and supply capabilities. The most recent one is a strategic sourcing partnership with Colorado-based Digicomm International.

"We need more stocking distributors," said Vogt, who signed a different deal with Digicomm focused on cable amplifiers in 2020 when he was CEO of ATX Networks. "With the supply chain as constrained as it is, having large-scale stocking distributors that have DZS product on the shelf is a huge value-add for us."

Although many tier 1 network operators are buying, integrating and staging products to be deployed over periods spanning months, smaller operators don't necessarily have the scale and capabilities to stay that far ahead of the curve and tend to need more just-in-time options.

"There's a lot of smaller operators that don't have the wherewithal and the systems to forecast as accurately as they'd like," Vogt said.

Pondering cable's PON future

The deal also gives Digicomm a way to complement and diversify its traditional focus on cable operators and products for hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) with optical transport and mobile transport gear. Vogt said the optical pieces of the new deal illustrates another growing trend – the need for more optical transport equipment as cable operators beef up the capabilities and performance of their DOCSIS 3.1 networks or start thinking about future DOCSIS 4.0 network upgrades.

But it also feeds into another trend that is seeing cable operators deploy PON not only into greenfields but also analyze whether to sidestep DOCSIS 4.0 and instead upgrade existing HFC plant to fiber-to-the-premises/PON.

Vogt notes that cable operators are not all on the same page about where they will take the network next.

"I do think there is a growing number of MSOs that are looking at PON as a more economical way they'll leverage that technology, at least in the early innings for greenfield," Vogt said, noting that DZS is deploying PON with at least two cable operators today. "I personally think, having been on both sides, that there's a really good argument that PON will end up playing a meaningful role with a lot of the cable operators at the end of the day."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

A version of this story first appeared on Broadband World News.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Broadband World News
Emergency Broadband Benefit program participants feeling the need for speed

Cable One says the vast majority of households that participate in the EBB program use the funds for upgrades to faster tiers, and less than 10% are new to the cable op.

Adtran faces supply and demand challenge

Orders remain solid and a wave of deployments with tier 1 operators looms on the horizon, but supply chain constraints inflicting the entire industry are putting pressure on the speed at which product can be delivered.

Starlink speeds accelerate in Q2, Ookla says

Median download speeds for the satellite broadband service hit 97.2 Mbit/s in the US, up from 65.7 Mbit/s in Q1 2021, putting it within shouting distance of fixed-line averages, Ookla's latest Speedtest data finds.

DZS posts record sales as it grapples with supply chain constraints

Recent influx of RFP activity is presently 'dominated' by 10-Gig XGS-PON and network orchestration needs, DZS president and CEO says.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE