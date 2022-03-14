Breezeline starts connecting customers in Concord

QUINCY, Mass. – Breezeline, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, has activated its first residential and business customers in the city of Concord, New Hampshire, in the latest phase of the company's major expansion initiative in the state of New Hampshire.

In November, the company, formerly known as Atlantic Broadband, announced it would invest more than $80 million in this fiscal year to expand its reach to nearly 70,000 additional homes and businesses in multiple communities in New Hampshire and West Virginia. In addition to Concord and Somersworth, which was activated last month, Breezeline will provide service to the communities of Dover, Durham and Madbury in New Hampshire, as well as Westover, Morgantown, Granville and Star City in West Virginia in the coming months.

Lightning-fast Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology is available for the very first time in Concord. Breezeline Fiber delivers symmetrical internet speeds, providing equal download and upload speeds, which is crucial for distance learning, work-from-home, telehealth, gaming and more.

Breezeline offers internet speeds of 200/200 Mbps, 500/500 Mbps and 1,000/1,000 Mbps (1 Gigabit) with no data caps. Business-class internet is also available in Concord with speeds up to 10 Gbps.

Meanwhile, Breezeline Stream TV, a new cloud-based TV service, seamlessly integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney+ for viewing on devices inside and outside the home via a single, easy-to-use interface.

