Bluepeak gets green light to bring 5-Gig to Lawton, Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. – Bluepeak, an innovative internet provider, announced today that it has received franchise approval from the city of Lawton, Okla., to build a high-speed fiber network to meet the growing needs of the community, today and in the future. The approximately $40 million expansion – the largest such investment by Bluepeak in the state of Okla. – will bring Bluepeak service to more than 40,000 residences and businesses in Lawton.

With Bluepeak's advanced fiber connection, residential customers can get up to 5 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) of symmetrical bandwidth (upload and download) and businesses can get up to 10 Gbps and beyond of symmetrical bandwidth. Bluepeak's fiber network will provide faster speeds, better connectivity, and the bandwidth to connect more devices for internet, streaming, gaming and more.

Bluepeak has coordinated with the city of Lawton and will begin construction on the new network within the next 90 days.

Bluepeak (Clarity Telecom LLC) is known as Vast Broadband today in South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota until those markets rebrand as Bluepeak in the summer of 2022.

Bluepeak