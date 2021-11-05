Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Biden: 25Mbit/s broadband is fine, I guess

Broadband World News Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/11/2021
Comment (0)

In unveiling his massive infrastructure spending proposal, President Biden suggested allocating $100 billion to "future proof" US broadband networks. Many saw that phrase as shorthand for 1Gbit/s fiber connections.

However, the Biden administration's new guidelines for federal spending on broadband offers plenty of wiggle room around that number.

Specifically, Biden's Treasury and Commerce Departments recently suggested that "broadband" networks in the US provide at least 100Mbit/s download speeds and 20Mbit/s upload speeds. But their rules also consider households to be "unserved" generally if they can't get at least 25Mbit/s down and 3Mbit/s up.

Meaning, the Biden administration is encouraging the construction of telecom networks that provide at least 100Mbit/s speeds, but it will still consider 25 Mbit/s as the baseline for broadband services.

The threat of overbuilding

That's undoubtedly music to the ears of incumbent cable and telecom executives, according to the financial analysts at New Street Research.

"Such advice is a clear signal ... that the Treasury generally wants to avoid allocating funds to projects that would constitute overbuilding," they wrote in a note to investors this week.

Telecom industry executives in general have been worrying over Biden's proposal to "future proof" broadband. Indeed, the chairman of the FCC during Biden's second term as vice president, Tom Wheeler, wrote in recent House testimony that future proofing implied 1Gbit/s speeds "and a 'fiber first' policy."

The logical conclusion to that line of thinking would render vast portions of the US telecom industry as obsolete – and in need of replacing. After all, most cable, copper and wireless networks cannot provide speeds anywhere near 1Gbit/s.

But that's not what the Biden administration – through the new guidelines published by the Commerce and Treasury Departments – is implementing.

"The guidelines suggest that at least the Treasury and Commerce Departments are not supportive of providing federal funding to those areas served by advanced cable networks but not served by fiber," wrote the New Street analysts. "We think such guidelines, by effectively discouraging funding of what investors think of as 'overbuilding,' support what we refer to as the bull case."

What's the New Street bull case? "That the broadband provisions of the Biden infrastructure bill do not result in either overbuilding or price regulation," according to the analysts.

Further, the fact that the Biden administration appears to have settled on 100Mbit/s download speeds as suitable for broadband is also important. After all, most cable and fixed wireless networks advertise 100Mbit/s connections as a baseline – potentially making their services eligible for federal funding.

Indeed, T-Mobile's Dow Draper recently told investors that the company's new 5G fixed wireless Internet service provides, on average, "over 100 megabits per second."

On the company's website, T-Mobile notes that "customers will see average download speeds in excess of 100Mbit/s, and all eligible households will see average download speeds of 25Mbit/s or more."

Bringing home the bacon

To be clear, the details of Biden's massive infrastructure spending proposal, including his proposed $100 billion in funding for broadband, are still being worked out. Biden recently named his VP, Kamala Harris, to head up negotiations with Republicans on the topic for the White House. Final legislation on the topic is expected by the fall.

In the meantime, though, the Biden administration is developing guidelines for the American Rescue Plan that Congress passed in February. That legislation will dole out billions of dollars to states for projects, including broadband. This week, the Commerce and Treasury Departments laid out the details of how that money should be allocated to states.

As the New Street analysts pointed out, the new guidelines offer a first view into exactly how the Biden administration will handle the details of broadband in the US. "This is important to investors as potentially predictive of the administration's view of broadband issues in the infrastructure bill, which may address similar issues and is likely to provide a far larger source of funding," they wrote.

Of course, there's plenty of negotiating still to be done, and the definition of broadband may still change. But some in the industry have argued that there's little chance the Biden administration will raise the definition of broadband above the 25 Mbit/s minimum threshold. After all, doing so would reduce the number of people the administration can count as accessing broadband speeds – and few politicians will want to approve rules that would result in an overall reduction in the number of Americans with broadband. Instead, they would likely rather oversee an increase in the number of Americans with broadband during their tenure.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

This article first appeared on Broadband World News.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Broadband World News
CommScope takes another step toward DOCSIS 4.0

Supplier says a new, flexible distributed access architecture (DAA) product, which could play a role in future DOCSIS 4.0 networks, is ready for field deployments.

Nextlink walks away from RDOF obligations in New Mexico

Nextlink won't build Internet connections to 265 locations in New Mexico. The company said that's just 0.1% of its RDOF coverage area, but critics are beginning to sound the alarm.

Frontier set to exit Chapter 11 on April 30

Frontier execs also set to provide more detail this week on the vision for the company as it embarks on a modernization plan centered on FTTP upgrades of its sizable copper plant.

LTD to FCC: We can do it

LTD Broadband won $1.3 billion in the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction. Now, the company is working to convince regulators it will meet its buildout obligations.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE