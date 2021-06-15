Bain Capital snaps up Surf Broadband Solutions

ELKHART, Ind. – Surf Broadband Solutions ("Surf Broadband," "Surf" or the "Company"), the premier fiber-based high-speed broadband provider in the Great Lakes region, today announced that Bain Capital Credit, LP will acquire a majority stake in the Company and is committing significant growth capital to accelerate its fiber optic network expansion. The Company will continue to operate under the direction of its current leadership team, many of whom are significant investors in the business.

Post Road Group, Surf's current majority shareholder, will remain an investor alongside Bain Capital Credit and further capitalize the Company's growth plans. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Surf Broadband provides predominately fiber-based, high-speed broadband to residential subscribers, businesses, educational institutions, and municipalities across Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan. Ensuring broadband is delivered to those who need it most, Surf Broadband works with local schools and economic development offices to identify the pressing needs of the communities in which the Company operates.

With Bain Capital Credit and Post Road Group's financial and operational support, Surf Broadband will accelerate its rollout of fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) services to underserved areas across the Great Lakes region.

Surf Broadband Solutions