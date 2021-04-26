AT&T speeds up fiber plans

DALLAS – Up your (speed) game! AT&T Fiber customers on our entry and mid-level plans will get a 200Mbps boost to their upload and download speeds. Our 100Mbps plan will now become Internet 300 – the fastest entry speed at 300Mbps compared to major cable providers. And our previous 300Mbps plan will increase to 500Mbps (the new Internet 500). The 1 GIG plan (Internet 1000) is still a fan favorite for those who need our fastest speeds. With this option, customers can still take advantage of a premium speed and streaming mix with HBO Max included.

That's not all. We know customers want fast speeds and security they can trust. So starting today, we're offering AT&T Internet Security to AT&T Fiber customers at no additional cost.1 Customers can access the Smart Home Manager app and receive an automatic guard from online threats throughout their whole home, including on Wi-Fi.2 AT&T Internet Security is the latest addition to AT&T ActiveArmor – our security suite to protect customers from digital threats.

"Whether it's even higher speed plans, additional easy-to-use security features, next-gen internet equipment, no data limits or a growing fiber footprint, AT&T is focused on bringing customers what they want and doing it better than anyone else," said Rick Welday, Executive Vice President and GM of Broadband, AT&T. "Our top mission is to keep enhancing AT&T Fiber so more people can take advantage of a superior internet experience."

Need for speed and price value Speed and price are consistently top of mind for customers when picking an Internet provider. AT&T Fiber customers can game, learn, stream, video chat and more with unlimited data included.

1 GIG: $60/month for a year + taxes and $10/month equip fee*

The best value – elevate your home with a superfast 1000Mbps connection† and get HBO Max included.3 Internet 1000 offers our max speed and max bandwidth,† with 25x faster upload speeds than cable4 and ultra-low lag for pro-level gaming.5 Users can also efficiently share a massively large file with others in seconds.

500Mbps: $45/month for a year + taxes and $10/month equip fee*

You can get almost twice the speed of 300Mbps for only $10 per month more.6 Internet 500 opens the door for multi-player gaming fanatics, connecting more devices†† with 20x faster upload speeds than cable7 and upload and download speeds of 500Mbps.†

300Mbps: $35/month for a year + taxes and $10/month equip fee*

Internet 300 provides users with upload and download speeds of up to 300Mbps,† consistently fast speeds even at peak times,8 and allows users to connect 10+ devices at once throughout the entire home.††

New customers are not the only ones to enjoy these speeds. We'll begin working with eligible existing AT&T Fiber customers currently on Internet 100 and 300 to automatically upgrade them to Internet 300 and 500 at no additional cost.

"If there's anything we've learned from that past year, it's that fast, reliable and affordable internet is becoming a critical need for all Americans," according to Roger Entner, Analyst and Founder of Recon Analytics. "At least three-quarters of Americans would not move to a place that does not have broadband. With most Americans spending more than four hours on the internet every day, high-capacity connectivity is at the center of our transactional lives. We now learn, work, shop, bank, socialize and entertain ourselves online, and we need broadband to do these things at scale."

Why AT&T Fiber? With more people working, schooling and socializing from home, our customers are seeing the true value of fiber. Fiber is designed specifically to provide high-speed internet – even during high usage times. This helps to eliminate internet disruptions.

AT&T Fiber has been ranked #1 in customer satisfaction by ASCI.9 And, for three years in a row, we've added more than 1 million new residential fiber customers each year. AT&T Internet has also been ranked #1 in customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2020 Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study in the South, West and North Central Regions – everywhere we offer internet.10

Keeping your internet secure The security of our customers has always been a top priority, and a recent survey commissioned by AT&T11 found that the average person's time on the internet grew more than 20 percent during the pandemic. That means more opportunity for hackers and fraudsters to try to take advantage of internet users. AT&T ActiveArmor combats those bad actors on mobile and home devices by bringing our security expertise, resources and assets together help protect our internet and wireless customers from potential threats. This 24/7 network security proactively detects and prevents threats, keeping customers more secure. Now, AT&T Internet Security becomes the latest security addition to AT&T ActiveArmor.

So how does it work? AT&T Fiber customers can easily enable this service from Smart Home Manager.

Experience the latest Wi-Fi technology "Wait, there's more?" Yes! With AT&T Fiber, customers can enjoy elevated in-home connectivity with the latest Wi-Fi technology. Where available, eligible AT&T Internet and Fiber customers can get the newest AT&T Wi-Fi Gateway, which is Wi-Fi 6 and Tri-Band-enabled. We've also started trialing our Wi-Fi 6 and Tri-Band Extender with certain AT&T Fiber customers. The new extender seamlessly connects with our Wi-Fi Gateways (including the latest version) to create a mesh network throughout the home. Paired with our fiber network, Wi-Fi 6 and Tri-Band technology also pave the way to deliver an enhanced internet experience with multi-gig speeds for customers in the future.

The benefits of fiber are unrivaled, and we want more of our customers to experience it. So, we've launched an aggressive network expansion effort to build fiber internet service to 3 million new residential and business customer locations this year. This includes more than 90 metro areas we currently serve and additional areas we plan to reach in 2021. The planned expansion is part of our integrated fiber and wireless strategy.

