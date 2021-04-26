Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

AT&T speeds up fiber plans

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/26/2021
Comment (0)

DALLAS – Up your (speed) game! AT&T Fiber customers on our entry and mid-level plans will get a 200Mbps boost to their upload and download speeds. Our 100Mbps plan will now become Internet 300 – the fastest entry speed at 300Mbps compared to major cable providers. And our previous 300Mbps plan will increase to 500Mbps (the new Internet 500). The 1 GIG plan (Internet 1000) is still a fan favorite for those who need our fastest speeds. With this option, customers can still take advantage of a premium speed and streaming mix with HBO Max included.

That's not all. We know customers want fast speeds and security they can trust. So starting today, we're offering AT&T Internet Security to AT&T Fiber customers at no additional cost.1 Customers can access the Smart Home Manager app and receive an automatic guard from online threats throughout their whole home, including on Wi-Fi.2 AT&T Internet Security is the latest addition to AT&T ActiveArmor – our security suite to protect customers from digital threats.

"Whether it's even higher speed plans, additional easy-to-use security features, next-gen internet equipment, no data limits or a growing fiber footprint, AT&T is focused on bringing customers what they want and doing it better than anyone else," said Rick Welday, Executive Vice President and GM of Broadband, AT&T. "Our top mission is to keep enhancing AT&T Fiber so more people can take advantage of a superior internet experience."

Need for speed and price value Speed and price are consistently top of mind for customers when picking an Internet provider. AT&T Fiber customers can game, learn, stream, video chat and more with unlimited data included.

1 GIG: $60/month for a year + taxes and $10/month equip fee*

  • The best value – elevate your home with a superfast 1000Mbps connection† and get HBO Max included.3 Internet 1000 offers our max speed and max bandwidth,† with 25x faster upload speeds than cable4 and ultra-low lag for pro-level gaming.5 Users can also efficiently share a massively large file with others in seconds.

500Mbps: $45/month for a year + taxes and $10/month equip fee*

  • You can get almost twice the speed of 300Mbps for only $10 per month more.6 Internet 500 opens the door for multi-player gaming fanatics, connecting more devices†† with 20x faster upload speeds than cable7 and upload and download speeds of 500Mbps.†

300Mbps: $35/month for a year + taxes and $10/month equip fee*

  • Internet 300 provides users with upload and download speeds of up to 300Mbps,† consistently fast speeds even at peak times,8 and allows users to connect 10+ devices at once throughout the entire home.††

New customers are not the only ones to enjoy these speeds. We'll begin working with eligible existing AT&T Fiber customers currently on Internet 100 and 300 to automatically upgrade them to Internet 300 and 500 at no additional cost.

"If there's anything we've learned from that past year, it's that fast, reliable and affordable internet is becoming a critical need for all Americans," according to Roger Entner, Analyst and Founder of Recon Analytics. "At least three-quarters of Americans would not move to a place that does not have broadband. With most Americans spending more than four hours on the internet every day, high-capacity connectivity is at the center of our transactional lives. We now learn, work, shop, bank, socialize and entertain ourselves online, and we need broadband to do these things at scale."

Why AT&T Fiber? With more people working, schooling and socializing from home, our customers are seeing the true value of fiber. Fiber is designed specifically to provide high-speed internet – even during high usage times. This helps to eliminate internet disruptions.

AT&T Fiber has been ranked #1 in customer satisfaction by ASCI.9 And, for three years in a row, we've added more than 1 million new residential fiber customers each year. AT&T Internet has also been ranked #1 in customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2020 Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study in the South, West and North Central Regions – everywhere we offer internet.10

Keeping your internet secure The security of our customers has always been a top priority, and a recent survey commissioned by AT&T11 found that the average person's time on the internet grew more than 20 percent during the pandemic. That means more opportunity for hackers and fraudsters to try to take advantage of internet users. AT&T ActiveArmor combats those bad actors on mobile and home devices by bringing our security expertise, resources and assets together help protect our internet and wireless customers from potential threats. This 24/7 network security proactively detects and prevents threats, keeping customers more secure. Now, AT&T Internet Security becomes the latest security addition to AT&T ActiveArmor.

So how does it work? AT&T Fiber customers can easily enable this service from Smart Home Manager.

Experience the latest Wi-Fi technology "Wait, there's more?" Yes! With AT&T Fiber, customers can enjoy elevated in-home connectivity with the latest Wi-Fi technology. Where available, eligible AT&T Internet and Fiber customers can get the newest AT&T Wi-Fi Gateway, which is Wi-Fi 6 and Tri-Band-enabled. We've also started trialing our Wi-Fi 6 and Tri-Band Extender with certain AT&T Fiber customers. The new extender seamlessly connects with our Wi-Fi Gateways (including the latest version) to create a mesh network throughout the home. Paired with our fiber network, Wi-Fi 6 and Tri-Band technology also pave the way to deliver an enhanced internet experience with multi-gig speeds for customers in the future.

The benefits of fiber are unrivaled, and we want more of our customers to experience it. So, we've launched an aggressive network expansion effort to build fiber internet service to 3 million new residential and business customer locations this year. This includes more than 90 metro areas we currently serve and additional areas we plan to reach in 2021. The planned expansion is part of our integrated fiber and wireless strategy.

AT&T

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
In the 5G marathon, Huawei uses innovation to stay ahead By Huawei
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
5G Use Case: China Mobile and Huawei Help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Become World-Leading By Huawei
Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE