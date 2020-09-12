Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

AT&T falls behind Verizon in mmWave race

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 12/9/2020
Comment (0)

Almost exactly two years ago, AT&T loudly trumpeted that it was the "first and only company in the US" to launch mobile 5G services in millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum.

Now, however, the company has little to show for its efforts. It does not offer a coverage map of its mmWave network, it hasn't disclosed any statistics on the number of mmWave sites it operates, and it now offers mmWave services in about half the number of cities that Verizon does.

Moreover, AT&T officials don't appear to have any ambition to expand the company's mmWave coverage footprint in the way that Verizon does.

"For the most part, it's enterprise use cases and what I would call venue-specific use cases that we're using it [mmWave] for at this point," said Scott Mair, AT&T's president of technology and operations and one of the operator's top 5G executives, during a recent investor event.

Further, Mair acknowledged that AT&T is mostly focusing on transmitting 5G signals in its lowband spectrum holdings.

"That's the way you're going to get coverage," he said of AT&T's lowband 5G network. "The mmWave provides unique characteristics in terms of bandwidth and speed, and that's going to play a part. But mmWave and the propagation properties of that – take your pick, anywhere from 200 to 300 to 350 yards – it's really not going to fulfill a coverage layer."

He continued: "So 5G in terms of coverage, when you get 5G on your phone, it's really going to come from the more traditional side of the wireless network."

AT&T's position on mmWave stands in stark contrast to that of Verizon, which has made its own mmWave network a centerpiece of its overall 5G strategy. And Verizon appears to be pulling ahead of AT&T on the topic, based on the small number of public statistics available from the two companies:

  • Verizon said it remains on track to launch mmWave services in parts of 60 US cities this year (AT&T mostly halted its mmWave network buildout at around 35 cities at the end of 2019). Verizon is also touting mmWave coverage in a number of indoor and outdoor downtown areas.
  • Verizon officials have boasted that they deployed the same number of basestations during the third quarter of this year as they did during all of 2019 (though company officials have not provided specific figures for the effort).
  • Verizon's coverage map offers a very clear and street-level view of its mmWave coverage area (dubbed "ultra wideband") whereas AT&T simply offers a generic 5G coverage map that doesn't make any mention of the fact that AT&T brands its mmWave service as "5G+."

And underscoring Verizon's full-throated embrace of mmWave was CEO Hans Vestberg's starring role in the introduction of Apple's new iPhone 12, which supports 5G in mmWave bands. AT&T – the company that supported the first iPhone – was nowhere to be seen.

To be clear, AT&T's Mair said that mmWave 5G will have a role in AT&T's network. Indeed, the operator has spent several billion dollars amassing mmWave spectrum licenses around the country.

Mair added that AT&T is installing the technology in entertainment districts, stadiums, hospitals, manufacturing facilities and other such locations. "In those areas, the economics work really well – dense traffic, specific use cases," he said. (It's worth noting that AT&T also has not disclosed any substantial plans around offering fixed wireless services over 5G – both T-Mobile and Verizon have ambitious plans for such offerings.)

Mair added that mmWave 5G networks operate in a much different way than traditional lowband wireless networks. Instead of managing a number of independent cell sites, mmWave networks use a hub and node design where each mmWave transmission site is coordinated through a central processing function. As a result, assembling networking elements like permits, power and backhaul can become more challenging.

"All of those things play into the deployment of mmWave that are different than just a cell site," he said. But he said that AT&T's mmWave deployment volumes "are coming along very nicely."

However, Mair didn't provide any specifics, and AT&T has made no indication that it plans to expand its mmWave services into additional cities.

Perhaps that comes as little surprise. After all, Verizon's CEO previously led one of the world's largest wireless network equipment vendors, while AT&T's new CEO is in the midst of upending the movie theater business with the release of the new Wonder Woman movie.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from DanoVision
Brewing Japanese price war could spell trouble for AT&T, Verizon

Docomo in Japan is now selling 5G for around half of what its fellow incumbents charge. If Dish enters the 5G market in the US, AT&T and Verizon might be forced into a similar position.

How and why FedEx is getting into edge computing, 5G

FedEx is working with Dell and Switch to build mini data centers in its facilities for edge computing. What the company might do with those resources could have implications for 5G.

Race update: For every ten US 5G customers, there's one Chinese 5G basestation

China's telecoms regulator counts fully 600,000 5G basestations in the country. Meantime, one analyst firm has recorded sales of just 6 million 5G phones in the US this year.

Tesla's 5G stop sign: Self-driving needs 'no connectivity whatsoever'

Tesla, the world's most valuable auto maker, plans to charge $10,000 for its new self-driving service. Meanwhile, 5G remains free to users on most top-tier mobile plans.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 14, 2020 Key Capabilities of 5G Services: Planning, Deployment, Operation and Optimization
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Business Case for Routed Optical Networking By Cisco
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
'5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE