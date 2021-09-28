Sign In Register
Optical/IP

AT&T, Corning announce new fiber deal

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/28/2021
Comment (0)

CORNING, New York – Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today announced it is expanding its longtime collaboration with AT&T (NYSE: T). The two companies will work together to extend investments in fiber infrastructure, expand U.S. broadband networks, and accelerate 5G deployment. Based on AT&T's long-term commitment to its network buildout, Corning is investing $150 million in optical cable manufacturing in North Carolina, initially adding 200 jobs.

This announcement is the latest example of how Corning is driving transformation across its markets through its leadership in glass and ceramic science, optical physics, and its proprietary manufacturing platforms. Corning's value creation model enables the invention of breakthrough products, while leveraging an existing, scalable footprint. When demand exceeds capacity, Corning captures new growth opportunities through strategic investments in innovation and technology – de-risking these investments with strong customer commitments.

AT&T has previously announced plans to significantly expand its fiber footprint. Today's announcement spotlights AT&T's commitment to meet that objective while supporting American manufacturing jobs.

"We see expansion of our fiber infrastructure as central to the growth of our broadband reach, for consumers as well as business customers," said Mo Katibeh, senior vice president, AT&T Network Infrastructure & Build. "By extending our collaboration with Corning, we'll create American jobs through manufacturing investments, and also through the economic benefits that broadband brings to our communities."

"The need for ubiquitous connectivity has pushed demand on networks to record levels, and Corning is strategically investing to support network buildouts," said Michael A. Bell, senior vice president and general manager, Corning Optical Communications. "This capacity expansion in particular supports the growth plans of AT&T, who we've valued for more than three decades. We're turning once again to the highly skilled local workforce in North Carolina to help us meet the demand. We deeply appreciate the support of local and state officials, particularly Governor Roy Cooper, Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders, and state lawmakers."

"As we celebrate Manufacturing Week in our state, it's exciting to see a global manufacturer like Corning expand yet again in a great rural county like Catawba," said Governor Roy Cooper. "Corning understands North Carolina's strengths as a business location, thanks to their firsthand experience with our skilled workforce, customized training programs, and great quality of life."

Corning

