OFC 2022: Omdia analysts size up the PON market

OFC 2022: Omdia analysts size up the PON market3/10/2022
OFC 2022 – San Diego – Omdia analysts Julie Kunstler and Jaimie Lenderman discuss the growth of fiber access, new operator concerns about power consumption and the glut of fiber funding that's just around the corner.
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading