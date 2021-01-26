Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Any Haul/X-Haul

Hitron brings mobile backhaul over DOCSIS into focus

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/26/2021
Comment (0)

Hitron Technologies has introduced what is billed as the first DOCSIS 3.1 modem to support the DOCSIS Time Protocol, a technique that enables cable operators to provide mobile backhaul for 4G and 5G services over their widely deployed hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks.

Hitron's new entry, called the ODIN1112, combines a DOCSIS 3.1 modem with a small cell gateway. The DOCSIS Time Protocol (DTP) element enables a low latency Xhaul capability that coordinates the precise timing between the controller and the HFC network's endpoints, a critical requirement for cell backhaul over DOCSIS. Boiled down further, this new piece of DTP circuitry coordinates the DOCSIS network's timing and connects to the radio access network (RAN) and keeps the two sides in sync.

The ODIN1112 is a hardened cable modem with two 2.5 GigE ports and 90 watts of PoE (power over Ethernet) on each port. (Source: Hitron)
The ODIN1112 is a hardened cable modem with two 2.5 GigE ports and 90 watts of PoE (power over Ethernet) on each port.
(Source: Hitron)

Greg Fisher, president of Hitron Technologies Americas, said there's a big economic benefit, as the DTP can be used to sync up the clocks of those network elements without needing a costly GPS (global positioning system) receiver. Using the DOCSIS network also provides a direct connection, obviating the need for a GPS device that requires line-of-sight to the satellite.

Fisher believes the new product will provide cable operators with an opportunity to play a greater role in providing mobile backhaul services, including those that use millimeter-wave spectrum.

"There's a tremendous amount of DOCSIS out there," he said. The resulting small cells with DTP baked in, he added, will help deliver backhaul for a cable operator's own mobile offerings (via MVNO deals or among those that are mobile network operators themselves) or for other MNOs.

"A lot of folks are initially targeting fiber to that for the backhaul. It makes sense, easy to do and pretty well defined," Fisher said. "But getting the freedom to pull DOCSIS out of the toolkit, as well, is the implication here."

He said the need for that would become more acute with cellular nodes deployed in high-density areas that backup a traditional larger cell network area or are used to add capacity where usage is relatively high.

Fisher believes the new offering could support not just mobile calls, but also for wireless data and IoT-related services. Apps and services "that need connectivity and reasonably low latency are going to open up as part of this initiative," he said.

'Low lift' deployment anticipated

Hitron envisions the ODIN1112 being deployed on and powered by the HFC network and effectively serve as a distributed wireless node that one would use for 5G and/or a CBRS network. Deployments should require "a pretty low lift" for cable operators, Fisher believes.

Early on, Hitron has teamed with Cisco Systems, a long-time advocate for DTP. They've collaborated on code for Cisco's cBR-8 cable modem termination system that can support Hitron's new DTP-capable modem. Hitron will likely need similar integrations with other DOCSIS network vendors, including CommScope, Casa Systems and Harmonic, to cover its bases. Hitron has also connected with Cisco and CableLabs on some initial lab testing.

DTP was introduced in 2012 as part of the CableLabs DOCSIS 3.1 specs, but later refined with the 2018 release of the CableLabs Synchronization Techniques for DOCSIS Technology Specification, the first under a new category of DOCSIS specs tailored for mobile applications.

DTP has yet to reach commercial deployment. Some units could get into the field later this year. "2022, I think, is where this stuff starts to pick up some steam," Fisher predicted.

Hitron is also looking into developing an indoor version of the product.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Beamformer Antenna Technology
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
January 27, 2021 The Critical Role of Timing and Synchronization in 5G TDD Deployments
January 28, 2021 Going from average to “Wow” - How cable MSOs can flip the script on customer satisfaction
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE