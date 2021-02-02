DZS crosses mobile xHaul shipment mark

PLANO, Texas – DZS, a global leader at the converged network edge, featuring intelligent, packet-based edge mobile transport and broadband access solutions representing communications service providers and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries, today announced that it has surpassed 1.5 million mobile transport ports shipped. Relied on by many of the world's most innovative and advanced mobile service providers, DZS intelligent Fronthaul, Backhaul and Midhaul ("xHaul") solutions are delivering high performance, deployment flexibility, ultra-low latency, and high-resolution synchronization capabilities required for the shift to 5G and beyond.

According to Omdia's 2021 "Trends to Watch: Mobile Infrastructure" report, global 5G investments are increasing – despite COVID-19 – especially through Open RAN and virtual RAN architectures. In Japan, DZS intelligent front- and backhaul solutions have helped Rakuten turn the promise of Open RAN into a reality and build a new 5G-centric mobile network deployed to millions of users. In South Korea, DZS is powering the LG U+ and KT (formerly Korea Telecom) state-of-the-art commercial 5G networks – delivering speeds that are up to 20 times faster than 4G LTE.

DZS offers an end-to-end intelligent-edge mobile transport xHaul portfolio for indoor and outdoor deployments at cell sites, network edge datacenters and in-building applications. Based on a common, open-source derived and SDN-enabled operating system, DZS xHaul products include:

C1216RO Open Fronthaul Gateway (supporting CPRI, eCPRI and 10/25/50/100G Ethernet)

C2300 (with 10/25G Ethernet)

M3000 / M3500 (with IP/MPLS and SR support and 10/25/100G Ethernet)

DZS has also deployed tens of thousands of GPON and XGS-PON ports in systems with MPLS & SR (segment routing) support for mobile backhaul applications, including our V5848G (GPON) and V8402 (XGS-PON) products.

DZS