Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Any Haul/X-Haul

Corning anticipates more 5G-fueled fiber growth ahead

News Analysis Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading 4/28/2021
Comment (0)

Corning continues to make glass and turn it into cash – whether it's vaccine vials, TV and iPhone screens, or the fiber that takes 5G traffic to and from cell towers.

And lately the company has been bringing dividends to its shareholders. On Tuesday, Corning reported earnings of $0.45 a share on revenues of $3.29 billion during its first quarter of 2021; both numbers that were better than analysts' expectations. The company forecasted numbers that were also above analysts' best guesses – it said it expects to report earnings per share of between $0.49 and $0.53 on revenues of between $3.3 billion and $3.5 billion for the upcoming quarter.

Corning's optical communications group, which competes most closely with CommScope and Prysmian Group, posted an 18% increase in first-quarter sales ($937 million). "Sales increased in both enterprise and carrier networks, driven by the accelerated pace of data center builds, network capacity expansion, and fiber-to-the-home projects," the company said.

The entire company was on a roll. "All segments grew sales and net income by double-digit percentages year over year," the company said in its release.

"Broadly, network operators are making encouraging announcements on capital investment for 5G and hyperscale data center deployments," said Corning CEO Wendell Weeks, during a call with analysts.

A little later in the call, Weeks elaborated that 5G really is creating a demand for fiber that wasn't as pronounced during previous wireless network evolutions. He described 4G and 3G systems as "relatively fiber-poor."

"But with 5G," Weeks said, "those cells need to be so much closer to the consumer, to their customers. You need more densification, and that's driving a lot more glass into the wireless network."

Working in concert with that demand is the convergence of previously separate wireline and wireless networks, as well as previously separate consumer and business networks. "And now they're realizing that their very best returns were by putting in fixed glass networks and then being able to serve as many different offerings off the tip of that fiber," Weeks said.

The company's close ties with carrier customers should continue to be a benefit as the 5G networks roll out, if fiber buildouts aren't slowed down for any number of other reasons.

As a customer, Corning is working with Verizon and AWS to bring edge computing and private networks to its big fiber manufacturing facility in Hickory, North Carolina, where it is experimenting with computer vision and various types of automation to speed things up. As a supplier, Corning is working with Verizon, AT&T and other carriers to link up 5G mmWave nodes for indoor deployments at retail establishments, venues and other businesses.

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Beamformer Antenna Technology
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Interview: Vincent Zhao outlined Huawei's Single Voice Core solution? By Vincent Zhao, President of the CS & IMS Domain, Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line
The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
Huawei Releases Digital-Intelligent Transformation Consulting Service to Empower Carriers’ Transformation By Huawei
In the 5G Marathon, Huawei Uses Innovation to Stay Ahead By Huawei
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE