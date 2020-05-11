Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

American Tower's $3.5B InSite purchase highlights sky-high tower values

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 11/5/2020
Comment (0)

American Tower announced it will purchase InSite Wireless Group – which owns around 1,400 cell towers in the US – for a hefty $3.5 billion.

The analysts at New Street Research pointed out that the transaction is worth around 31x of InSite's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

"The multiple paid came with a high sticker shock," the analysts wrote in a note to investors Thursday. "It would be easy to make the case that American Tower overpaid; however, it is important to recognize that infrastructure multiples have inflated significantly over the past two years, and costs of capital are at or near all-time lows."

The financial analysts at Raymond James echoed that positive outlook, calling American Tower's business "the BBE (Best Business Ever)."

Cell tower companies like American Tower are expected to continue to reap revenues from companies like T-Mobile and Verizon as 5G hits the mainstream and mobile users increasingly conduct their digital lives over their smartphones and other wireless devices. And though the overall outlook for US tower companies like American Tower continues to shift, many expect the space to remain a growth area for investors in the years to come.

"We see significant upside in this space over the next several years," wrote the analysts at Raymond James.

American Tower, for its part, said it will gain a total of 3,000 "communications sites" via its purchase of InSite, including 1,400 towers and 70 distributed antenna system (DAS) networks in the US and 200 towers in Canada. American Tower added that InSite controls "more than 600 land parcels under communications sites as well as approximately 400 rooftop sites."

Despite the fact that just two thirds of InSite's revenues come from standard macro cell towers, the analysts at New Street said they expect the transaction will still be 1% accretive to American Tower's 2021 AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) per share.

American Tower isn't the only company on the hunt for tower purchases. For example, Phoenix Tower recently purchased 197 cell towers from Tower Ventures, and Melody Investment Advisors recently closed on the purchase of 1,150 cell towers from CTI Towers shortly after acquiring roughly 500 towers from Uniti Towers for around $220 million.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 10, 2020 Scaling Telco Expertise With OpenShift Kubernetes Operators
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Delivering a 'Born Digital' Service Experience
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE