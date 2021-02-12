"
Optical/IP

Allo expands 10-Gig reach in Nebraska

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/2/2021
Comment (0)

LINCOLN, Neb. – ALLO Communications today announced fiber-to-the-premise projects offering 10 Gigabit bandwidth in Ashland, Milford, Seward, Sidney, and York, Nebraska.

ALLO will begin construction in these markets in Spring 2022 after working closely with the cities to complete the necessary agreements. ALLO recently completed expansion in Norfolk, Wayne, and Valentine, Nebraska. Currently we are completing the fiber builds in Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, and Kearney, bringing our service to 21 Nebraska communities early next year.

ALLO's network will feature 10 Gigabit symmetric service providing equal upload and download speeds to each small business and residential customer optimized by a world-class Wi-Fi 6 router. Additionally, businesses of all sizes will have the support of ALLO's fiber-rich network delivering active and passive solutions without installation fees and restrictive contracts – keeping your service hassle-free every step of the way. Services will include internet, data transport, video, voice, phone systems, and redundant connectivity to AWS, Azure, and other cloud providers.

ALLO currently serves 21 communities in Nebraska, Colorado, and Arizona, with a total population of more than 800,000. We will bring our exceptional customer service and internet speeds to these communities in 2022. Hassle-free service and a 100% fiber-optic network will improve how students learn and employees work, whether from home, schools, or business.

Allo Communications

