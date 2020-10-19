Alaska's GCI nets $25M to bring broadband to remote, unserved area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – GCI announced it has been awarded a $25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's ReConnect program in support of GCI's Alaska United – Aleutians Fiber Project, which will provide terrestrial broadband service for the first time to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor and five other communities – King Cove, Sand Point, Akutan, Chignik Bay, and Larsen Bay.

Subject to permitting and other contingencies, the project, including a new long-haul subsea fiber system, is expected to be substantially complete and in service by the end of 2022. The total cost of the project is estimated to be approximately $58 million. GCI will invest $33 million of its own capital to pay for project costs not covered by the ReConnect grant.

The AU-Aleutians Fiber Project has two major components:

Subsea Fiber-Optic System. GCI will deploy a subsea fiber system approximately 800 miles in length, running from Kodiak along the south side of the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutians to Unalaska. The system is designed for resiliency in subsea Arctic conditions and expected to operate for more than 25 years.

Local Access Network Improvements. In Unalaska, GCI will deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network to connect homes and businesses throughout the community.

This will be the most advanced wireline local access network in Alaska and will enable GCI to provide the same lightning-fast, 1 GIG internet speeds enjoyed by GCI's consumer customers in Anchorage and other fiber-served communities. In the other five communities served by the project, GCI will deploy fixed wireless networks capable of providing 100 Mbps symmetric speeds.

The AU-Aleutians Fiber Project will dramatically improve the delivery of a wide range of services of critical importance to business, government, education, and healthcare. These include automated business processes like payroll and inventory, video conferencing, and telemedicine and education applications. The project will also enable GCI to introduce new services like streaming IP cable video and improve existing services like mobile wireless.

GCI's ReConnect application, which was submitted in April 2020, was buoyed by a flood of support from business owners, fishing permit holders, tribal organizations, and community leaders throughout the region.

