Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Alaska Comm brings broadband to the bush

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 9/3/2020
Comment (0)

Adtran Connect Event – Alaska Communications faces the unique challenge of bringing broadband and reliable Internet connectivity both to the Alaskan bush and urban areas on a typical day. But now the operator is also contending with new connectivity challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a keynote here today, Rick Benken, VP of network strategy, engineering and operations for Alaska Communications, explained that providing a network to as many Alaskans as possible requires deploying a variety of connectivity services, including copper, fiber, satellite and even Facebook Terragraph – a gigabit wireless technology by Facebook Connectivity.

"We still use quite a bit of copper in our network, and we have a lot of fiber builds going on, especially in Anchorage," says Benken. "We're also working with small cell providers and getting fiber out to businesses, but we still use a lot of copper and mainly deploy TA5000's." TA5000 is Adtran's multi-service access node (MSAN), which delivers gigabit services over fiber, high-speed Internet over copper, mobile backhaul and Carrier Ethernet services.

Does Bullwinkle have broadband access?
Alaska is wide and wonderful but that doesn't make delivering broadband to a dispersed population an easy task. (Source: Joris Beugels on Unsplash)
Alaska is wide and wonderful but that doesn't make delivering broadband to a dispersed population an easy task.
(Source: Joris Beugels on Unsplash)

While Alaska is twice the size of Texas geographically, its total population is only 700,000 – that's less than one-fifth the population of Los Angeles. Alaska Comm delivers connectivity to areas like Anchorage with around 300,000 people, and to villages that have as few as 50 people. In addition to serving a population that's very spread out, Alaska Comm has to deploy networks over rugged terrain and in temperatures that can dip to 40 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.

The pandemic plus extreme weather conditions made it difficult to send technicians to remote areas in Alaska this past winter, said Benken. In turn, that made it challenging for Alaska Comm to troubleshoot connectivity issues for subscribers on-site, and delayed some of the company's new satellite service projects, which the operator planned to use to support growing demand for telemedicine and to provide connectivity to rural hospitals.

Alaska Comm partners with OneWeb, and is looking into collaborating with SpaceX, to provide satellite connectivity to remote villages – a.k.a. the "bush" on TV – but Benken said that this option can be cost-prohibitive in some cases. Where satellite connectivity is too expensive, Benken said the operator relies on point-to-point (PTP) and point-to-multipoint (PTMP) fixed wireless to deliver broadband speeds of 1MB up and 10MB down. In addition, if copper lines are already deployed and in "good shape," Alaska Comm provides DSL services.

"PTP is also used widely for our CAF II [Connect America Fund Phase II] deployments," said Benken. "We're deploying 32,000 Connect America locations – our program is a little different than in the lower 48 states. Our version of broadband here is a minimum of 10MB down and 1MB up, so a little looser than down south. Folks are pretty thrilled with any amount of bandwidth."

With many villages difficult to access by road and even by plane, Alaska Comm aims to reduce the number of truck rolls by educating customers on how to troubleshoot connectivity issues. Alaska also has a more transient population – some areas are only populated in the summer and many military personnel are in and out of the state.

To address this mobile population's fluctuating need for Internet connectivity, Alaska Comm offers the Internet Now Service – PTP fixed wireless that can be prepaid and is "instant on," meaning subscribers who travel frequently can choose when to activate and deactivate their service without a visit from a technician.

For urban communities such as Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau, Alaska Comm plans to provide a 60GHz mesh fixed wireless network using Facebook Terragraph technology.

"We're doing this partially for speed of deployment and partially it's the nature of the beast here in Alaska. There are very few aerial facilities, so most everything is buried," said Benken. He added that due to construction challenges, there aren't significant amounts of FTTH deployments in Alaska. Alaska Comm plans to launch the Terragraph service later this year.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE