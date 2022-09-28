BOULDER, Colo. – As The Trading Show gets underway in Chicago, Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global communications infrastructure platform, today announced its plans to expand low-latency routes into São Paulo, Brazil, marking the newest expansion in Zayo's Global Low Latency Network.

As Latin America's center of innovation for commerce, São Paulo has quickly become one of the world's key financial markets, driving the demand for diverse, high-bandwidth connectivity in the region. Zayo's expansion into São Paulo will play a pivotal role in facilitating high-frequency trading for its financial services customers, allowing trading participants direct access to trade execution and market data across multiple asset classes in this key Latin American hub. The new route offers pre-provisioned capacity and fixed routing to four different São Paulo data centers for fast service delivery, diversity and reliability.

The new São Paulo route joins Zayo's Global Low Latency Network of high-speed routes connecting key commercial and financial exchanges across major markets, including New York City, Chicago, the New Jersey Equity Triangle, and London. Zayo offers the guaranteed fastest and most secure paths between New York and Chicago, Chicago and Toronto, and the New Jersey Equity Triangle offering uptime of 99.9% on key routes. Other recent rollouts as part of the Global Low Latency Network include routes between the U.S. and Tokyo, and Toronto to Chicago.

Zayo's Global Low Latency Network consists of 16 million miles of fiber, making it the leading independent provider of global communications infrastructure, operating one of the largest private fiber and wavelength backbones in North America, Europe and Asia. The network delivers a Tier-1 internet backbone, providing secure, low latency connectivity to global centers of commerce, as well as 25 of the largest global exchanges. Zayo's global network of low-latency routes provides finance customers as well as web-scale, media and cloud providers with the high-bandwidth connectivity capabilities necessary for them to share data at a rapid pace that their employees and customers demand. All of Zayo's low latency routes are serviced and implemented by a dedicated operations team that is available 24/7 and actively manages for performance and fast installation.

The expansion into São Paulo and other key financial markets is a part of Zayo's continued investment and improvement in its network. This year alone, Zayo has invested more than $250 million towards network infrastructure expansion and improvement. The investment was used to complete new, unique long haul and subsea fiber routes as well as increase capacity and improve latency on our existing fiber footprint. Zayo also upgraded its Wave backbone from 100G to 400G in North America and Europe and increased capabilities and capacity for IP and DDoS Protection. Additionally, Zayo recently acquired QOS Networks, which positions the company as the premier provider of secure edge networking services.

