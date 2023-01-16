Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Zayo boosts European infrastructure with fiber expansion

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

PARIS – Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global communications infrastructure platform, announced the deployment of a new 400G enabled route connecting Paris and Marseille—including first-in-market network hardening of this critical route leveraging next-generation fiber technologies—to provide enterprises with an easier and more secure way to transport rapidly increasing high-bandwidth traffic from these top-ten global Internet hubs.

Zayo Boosts Infrastructure Leadership in Europe

Paris is the fourth largest Internet connectivity hub in the world, and Marseille, a crossroad of several major exchanges between terrestrial and submarine networks, is projected to move from the seventh to the fifth largest global Internet hub in the next three years. With six new subsea cables in Marseille scheduled for completion, including key gateways to Asia, Africa and the Middle East, capacity demands in Marseille are expected to quadruple by 2026. This is creating a rapidly increasing need for enterprises to transport traffic growth from these hubs throughout Europe and to other key commerce centers across the globe.

The new Paris-to-Marseille route from Zayo provides 24 terabytes of total expected capacity per fiber pair, critical triversity options, and 400G enablement for enterprises to manage this capacity growth and ensure secure, resilient connectivity to the rest of Europe and the United States. Beyond capacity, Zayo is hardening its network with new fiber technologies, making Zayo the first carrier with this next-generation fiber on the route connecting Paris to Marseille.

The route will also provide direct access to Bordeaux—the landing city for Amitié, a new private transatlantic cable that will connect the U.S. with the UK and France. Once ready for service, the connection will enable direct access to Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

This latest investment from Zayo is part of the company's overall strategy to overlay its European backbone and deliver high-capacity bandwidth across Europe, following the completion of its Zeus subsea cable in 2022, which provides the strongest connection between the UK and continental Europe. To date, Zayo owns and operates 2.2 million kilometers of fiber and connects 16 key metro markets and nine countries across Europe.

Read the full press release here.

Zayo

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE