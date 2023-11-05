Zayo and Fermaca deliver advanced connectivity between US and Mexico

BOULDER, Colo. – Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global communications infrastructure provider, announced its strategic partnership with Fermaca Networks, a leading provider of long-haul dark fiber infrastructure in Mexico. The partnership will provide the most modern and diverse connectivity between the United States and Mexico.

Fermaca is set to launch a new long-haul dark fiber route in Mexico in 2025, which will be the newest and longest long-haul dark fiber route in Mexico in 20 years. The partnership will leverage this route from Fermaca and Zayo's redundant route north of the border to provide customers with reliable, secure, and diverse cross-border connectivity.

The route will provide access through Queretaro with a diverse border crossing through El Paso, Texas. Queretaro has emerged as one of the most important data center hubs in Mexico and the broader North American region, with over one billion dollars of investment in the last ten years. As more enterprises establish their operations in the city, there is an increasing demand for advanced network capabilities.

The partnership will allow Zayo and Fermaca to jointly offer a wider range of best-in-class services to clients in the U.S. and Mexico to help provide the solutions needed to connect their endpoints along the U.S.-Mexico border and to other strategic endpoints on Zayo's global network.

Read the full press release here.

Zayo