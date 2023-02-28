Windstream Wholesale delivers custom 400G spectrum solution for large global financial institution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Windstream Wholesale-Global Accounts, a leading provider of fast and flexible advanced optical solutions, today announced an innovative agreement to provide a custom, hybrid 400G spectrum solution for a large global financial institution.

The 400G spectrum service features a unique route design with customer-specific equipment, satisfying the need for capacity, encryption and diversity. The hybrid solution will be controlled between endpoints by Windstream Wholesale and includes the capability to expand and upgrade capacity with the company's winning Fast and Flexible process.

Leading the industry with technology and network intelligence, as well as infrastructure expansion, Windstream Wholesale is ready to design more custom solutions to meet the demands of its growing customer base.

Windstream's Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) provides open and disaggregated networking infrastructure, enabling wholesale and enterprise technology customers to select unique custom routes, maintain operational insights with Windstream's Network Intelligence functions and place their networks closer to the edge to better serve end-users.

Read the full press release here.

