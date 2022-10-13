Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Vint Cerf hails ESnet6 a 'turning point' in computer networking

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 10/13/2022
Comment (0)

The latest version of the US Department of Energy's dedicated network for collaboration between the DOE's different research labs (comprising "premier" scientific instruments and supercomputers) has been formally unveiled.

The new iteration of the Energy Sciences Network, ESnet6, boasts 15,000 miles (24,000km) of fiber and 46.1 Tbit/s of bandwidth capacity. Network backbone links are capable of transferring data at speeds between 400 Gbit/s and 1 Tbit/s.

ESnet6, like its previous incarnations, connects DOE labs countrywide in a "data circulatory system" in the cause of collaborative scientific research.

The latest version, however, has significantly greater bandwidth capacity and greater agility in allocating network resources on request. Esnet5, when it was launched in 2011, offered a comparatively sluggish 100 Gbit/s.

Cerf calls in from New York

The ESnet6 unveiling ceremony, held at Berkeley Lab (where ESnet is headquartered), was attended by various DOE head honchos and federal government representatives, including Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, director of the DOE's Office of Science, and US congresswoman Barbara Lee.

One of the keynotes was given by Vint Cerf, chief Internet evangelist at Google (and ESnet policy board member). He is of course often called the "Father of the Internet" for his design contributions to TCP/IP protocols.

Calling into California's Berkeley Lab from New York on a video link, Cerf spoke glowingly about ESnet6 and the team behind it.

"It is an astonishing accomplishment, and a turning point in design and architecture," he said. "This particular Esnet team has kept up with and in many cases pushed the envelope of commercially available resources."

Cerf noted approvingly the use of 400Gbit/s optical fiber capability per channel, and (like Google, he said) ESnet's keenness to adopt 800 Gbit/s per channel when kit becomes more readily available.

He seemed much more impressed, however, by ESnet6's capability to "do much more refined resource allocation" to meet different and varying demands. Previous ESnet versions, he said, didn't have that degree of flexibility.

"In the commercial community we'll obtain many lessons [from dynamic resource allocation]," Cerf continued. "We are watching with great interest, and I hope [will be] participating in taking advantage of what [the ESnet team] has learned."

He added, with an air of optimism, that he was "sure" that DOE and ESnet6 experts will be willing to share their findings with the likes of Google and other commercial companies, "because historically you have been a source of considerable insight in the design and implementation of designs like this."

Data explosion

ESnet's executive director, Inder Monga, told attendees at the opening ceremony that the volume of traffic over the network has been growing exponentially year-on-year since 1990. The only "minor blip" was in 2020 when the pandemic forced some of the DOE labs to shut down.

"For the past 12 months we moved around 1.4 exabytes of data," said Monga. "It took 28 years to reach 1 exabyte per year (2018), but in a couple of years we expect to do 2 exabytes per year. Data growth was one of the biggest drivers [for ESnet6} when we started the project [in 2016]."

The "critical industry partners" that worked alongside the ESnet6 team were AMD, Ciena, Infinera, Lumen Technologies and Nokia.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 13, 2022 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey: Results and Analysis
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE