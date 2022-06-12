Verizon brings high-speed fiber internet to more Massachusetts customers

WORCESTER, Mass. – As part of its continued investment in Massachusetts, Verizon is bringing high-speed fiber internet to customers across the state, including Worcester, Brockton, Lowell, Everett, Milton, Newburyport and Plainville. The latest Verizon Home Internet expansion is expected to make Verizon's 100% fiber optic network available to over 70,000 additional homes and businesses in the Bay State.

In 2021, Verizon invested $750 million in its wireline and wireless networks in Massachusetts and currently employs more than 5,000 people in the state. Despite the impact of the COVID pandemic, Verizon deployed over 1,000 miles of fiber (the equivalent of running fiber between Boston and Chicago) in connection with this expansion.

