Verizon adds new family plans to Straight Talk

MIAMI – Straight Talk Wireless™, a leading no-contract wireless provider, today announced new family plans offering discounted rates for adding one or more additional lines. Two-line accounts with unlimited data are now just $75 per month, and four-line plans are just $25 per line per month a significant monthly savings of $80.

With Straight Talk's new family plans, more lines equal more savings. Multiline discounts are available on the best-selling Silver Unlimited plan, which includes unlimited high-speed data, 5GB of hotspot, and unlimited calling to Canada & Mexico, ensuring consumers never have to compromise when looking for value. Available exclusively at Walmart, Walmart.com, and StraightTalk.com, Straight Talk is a great option for people who want the freedom of no-contract plans, and access to America's most reliable 5G network* at a low price.

Straight Talk's multiline plans offer unlimited data on Verizon's award-winning network at some of the lowest rates in the market. Unlike most wireless carriers, Straight Talk family plans do not require autopay for the best rates, giving customers flexibility on where and how they pay:

Two Unlimited Lines: $75 per month, saving customers $15.

Three Unlimited Lines: $90 per month, saving customers $45.

Four Unlimited Lines: $100 per month, saving customers $80.

