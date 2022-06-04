VBox updates its ATSC 3.0 testing platform

HERZLIYA, Israel – VBox Communications, a pioneering specialist in broadcast TV streaming, recording and digital datacasting, today announced the availability of Version 2.5 of its ATSC 3.0 Testbed platform – offering an array of new features and enhanced functionality for the NextGenTV product development community.

The VBox ATSC 3.0 Testbed – Version 2.5 platform enables unified analysis of both linear broadcast and "beyond TV" data signal provision, and introduces new functionalities such as:

Comprehensive ATSC 3.0 content reception and recasting capabilities across connected network devices – including Electronic Service Guide (ESG) information (Service Categories 1 & 4)

Fully supported ATSC 3.0 broadcast app accessibility, and interactive functionality present on Local and Multi screens: "Android App available"

Seamless enablement of Advanced Emergency Information (AEI) applications

Inclusive support for datacasting, remote/distance learning and other interactive applications (Service Category 3)

Harmonized delivery of primary and companion (CD) device a applications in accordance to ATSC 3.0 Standard A/338 (Beta)

Extensive SDK & testing documentation

Monitoring and Analysis tools built-in web management interface

The VBox ATSC 3.0 Testbed – Version 2.5 is aimed at assisting broadcast engineers, digital application developers, datacast system integrators and NextGenTV technology vendors with a comprehensive, yet cost-effective toolkit to evaluate the viability of ATSC 3.0 product field trials and assess market launch success.

