The Notebook Dump: Juniper's software shift, Sohn saga, Oregon Trail treachery





Phil Harvey, Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro and Kelsey Ziser discuss Juniper's software-centric strategy and 400G expansions, the continued pay-TV subscription decline and Netflix's crackdown on password sharing. Nicole eagerly awaits an update on Gigi Sohn's third hearing for FCC Commissioner, Starry bids farewell to Ohio, small cell expansion is slow and the Oregon Trail is as treacherous as ever in The Notebook Dump for the week ending February 3.

Juniper revenue hits $1.45 billion for Q4 2022; company does well in cloud and enterprise but dips in service provider business. (00:54)

Juniper shifting focus to being more "software-centric." (2:32)

Five-year forecast for cable spending. (4:29)

Europe-based Teleste plans investment in North America. (6:09)

Free ride at Peacock ends. (6:46)

Netflix cracks down on password sharing. Pay-TV subscriptions continue to decline. (7:44)

Gigi Sohn waits by the phone for an update on her third Senate hearing. (12:07)

Starry packs its bags and leaves Columbus, Ohio. (13:20)

Tony Awards "is not for sharing." (18:51)

Slow start for small cells. (19:48)

The edit team struggles on the Oregon Trail. Mike meets his end in the Snake River. (24:17)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading