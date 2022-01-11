Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

The next frontier for coherent pluggable optics: 100G

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes Sterling Perrin, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading 11/1/2022
Comment (0)

The coherent pluggable optics revolution that began with 400ZR continues to advance. Most of the "beyond 400G" discussion to date has centered on coherent 800G, the next-generation higher bit rate option. But the newest development is an evolution "downmarket" to 100G rates.

To understand the future of high speed coherent optics, Heavy Reading launched the Coherent Optics Market Leadership Program with industry partners Ciena, Effect Photonics, Infinera and Ribbon. The 2022 project was based on a global network operator survey, conducted in August, that attracted 87 qualified responses.

This is the first installment of four blogs highlighting the key findings from the 2022 Coherent Optics Survey. It focuses on trends in 100G coherent pluggables.

The new optical edge

Developing the right edge strategy is top of mind for most operators today. For the optical edge, 400 Gbit/s may be too much capacity and cost for many applications. Yet, innovations pioneered at 400G—including digital coherent optics (DCO) housed in client-sized form factors—hold strong appeal. The industry labels these new optics 100G ZR, and characteristics include QSFP28 form factors and 5 watt power consumption. Separately, the Open XR Forum was formed in 2021 to address access and edge applications with coherent pluggables that operate at 100/400G.

Heavy Reading believes it is these new coherent 100G technologies and form factors that are driving operator interest in the edge. And the interest level is very high. More than three-quarters of operators surveyed believe that 100G coherent pluggable optics are at least "important" for their edge and access evolution strategy, meaning that coherent 100G will be used extensively in these segments. For one-quarter of the survey group (25% of respondents), coherent 100G is "critical," meaning that almost all 100G deployments will be based on coherent pluggables. Just 1% of respondents see coherent 100G playing no role at the edge.

How important are 100G coherent pluggable optics for your edge/access evolution strategy?

(Source: Heavy Reading, 2022)

(Source: Heavy Reading, 2022)

Primary use cases

Delving deeper into the edge, Heavy Reading asked operators to identify the most common use cases for 100G coherent pluggables. Topping the list for the global audience are 5G mobile backhaul/midhaul (selected by 40% of respondents), 5G fronthaul (selected by 37%) and enterprise connectivity (at 36%). 5G is in the midst of the mass rollout phase globally. 5G and edge strategies are repeatedly cited in Heavy Reading surveys as operators' top priorities, and the two are tightly linked.

Extending geographic reach is an inherent benefit of coherent technology compared to direct detection. In the global results, this use case is important but not primary. However, filtering results for US respondents only, extending geographic reach is the top use case – followed closely by mobile backhaul. Regions with large geographies (like the US) will gravitate to coherent 100G for the reach it delivers.

When considering 100G coherent pluggables, what do you see as the most common use cases?

(Source: Heavy Reading, 2022)

(Source: Heavy Reading, 2022)

Form factors and power requirements

Lastly, to better understand network operator requirements, Heavy Reading asked respondents about several technical parameters for 100G coherent pluggables, including form factor preferences, power consumption and output power metrics.

Across the three metrics, the most clarity is shown in the form factor. At 47%, nearly half plan to use the QSFP28 form factor, while a much smaller number prefer QSFP-DD (at 31%). Still, 17% report that they "don't know," a high percentage indicating that many operators are in the early education phase.

For maximum power consumption, an even higher share of operators (25% of respondents) has not yet formed an opinion, and the results are similar for minimum output power (22% reporting "don't know"). While the data shows a mix of preferences for both power consumption and output power, it is hard to align them with each other. For example, QSFP28 modules will not support the high output power that the majority of respondents anticipate.

Heavy Reading believes the biggest takeaway is that network operators have not formed solid preferences. There are two possible explanations:

  • It is too early in the education phase for operators to have built out these requirements internally.
  • Operators will instead focus on higher level requirements (e.g., capacity, compatibility and distance) and leave the granular specifications to the systems and modules suppliers to sort out.

What are the key parameters of your planned 100G coherent pluggable solution?

(Source: Heavy Reading, 2022)

(Source: Heavy Reading, 2022)

Interest in 100G coherent pluggable optics for edge/access applications is clear, and most operators have identified key use cases for their deployment. This is all good news. But, like most early-stage technologies, an education phase will be required and suppliers and operators must align on requirements, timelines and expectations.

Looking for more information?

Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond

This blog is sponsored by Effect Photonics.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
NR-Light for 5G-native wide-area IoT

NR-Light is a 5G IoT technology platform on which diverse industries and customers can innovate. #sponsored

Why is 5G SA taking so long?

The deployment of 5G core and the transition to 5G standalone (SA) operation – i.e., 5G without a dependency on 4G – is proving harder and taking longer than many in the industry had anticipated.

Productizing edge deployment

To successfully deploy edge computing solutions, CSPs must find partners that can help them fill in the gap between what enterprises need and what the CSPs are offering. #sponsored

Make IMS simple

Operators need a radically simpler way to provide voice core networks. #sponsored

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 9, 2022 Why Getting the Customer Experience Right Is So Valuable
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NBTC, Industry Organizations, Operators, and Huawei Propose Initiative to Evolve to Ultra-broadband 5.5G By Huawei
Huawei: Stride to Net5.5G, Boost New Growth By Huawei
Huawei OptiX Alps-WDM Solution Is Released to Support All Service Development By Huawei
GTI 11th Spectrum and Technology Workshop Was Successfully Held to Accelerates Global 5G TDD Gold Quad Band Construction and Industry Development By Huawei
Huawei's Yang Chaobin Launches All-Band 5G Solution Series By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE