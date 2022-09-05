Telstra taps Noah Drake as president for Americas region

NEW YORK – Telstra has named Noah Drake as President for the Americas, responsible for leading the company's future direction within the region. Drake will oversee all sales and business operations, playing a key role in further expanding Telstra's portfolio of technology solutions and continuing to accelerate strategic partnerships.

Drake takes the reigns during a time of rapid Telstra growth and network expansion fueled by increasing worldwide demand for connectivity and access to global markets.

He has a diverse and successful background in telecommunications leadership. Most recently, he led Telstra's Customer Solutions and Architecture group, directing a specialized team of professionals working with customers to harness the full capabilities of Telstra's products and services.

Drake holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder as well as a Master of Public Administration from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

