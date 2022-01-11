Telstra Americas' Noah Drake dives into subsea cable network planning





Telstra Americas' President Noah Drake joins the podcast with an update on the service provider's market focus in the Americas, where Telstra operates subsea cable networks and which regions it has pegged for growth.

You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Contrast between Drake's time at Zayo versus now at Telstra (00:39)

Telstra Americas' customers and focus in the Americas' market (02:34)

New technologies for subsea cable networks (04:11)

Building subsea cable networks that last decades while provisioning for future bandwidth demands (06:19)

Balancing network planning and subsea cable maintenance (09:25)

Telstra Octagon and the service provider's work with the financial services community (12:01)

Telco talent acquisition and the challenge of filling roles with the right people (15:37)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading