Optical/IP Networks

Tele2 Estonia boosts performance with ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/28/2022
MUNICH – ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Tele2 Estonia has deployed the ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution for real-time assurance across its national network. The compact, plug-and-play device boosts operational efficiency and service availability. This helps Tele2 Estonia to improve customer experience and offer enhanced SLAs. Managed by the Ensemble Controller network management system with Ensemble Fiber Director, the solution gives Tele2 Estonia's field forces full control over their optical infrastructure. With its simple graphical overlay, the ADVA ALM precisely pinpoints the location of fiber impairments, enabling proactive maintenance, reducing repair times and preventing network outages.

The ADVA ALM is a low-power, service-agnostic solution that offers total fiber infrastructure visibility. Requiring no active equipment at the user site, it's now delivering comprehensive insight into the integrity and performance of Tele2 Estonia's fiber infrastructure. The Ensemble Fiber Director provides a GIS-based, real-time graphical user interface that proactively notifies the CSP's field forces of any fiber anomaly, enabling them to take countermeasures before problems develop and services are affected. With complete control, Tele2 Estonia is now significantly improving robustness and efficiency across its nationwide network, which is built on the ADVA FSP 3000.

Read the full press release here.

ADVA

