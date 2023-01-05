T-Mobile beefs up business offerings

BELLEVUE, Wash. – It's Small Business Week—but the Un-carrier is celebrating Small Businesses ALL MONTH LONG! Starting today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is offering big savings with the Better Choice Bundle. This bundle delivers tools small businesses need to bring teams together and keep things running smoothly, including T-Mobile 5G Business Internet on America's largest 5G network with a business-grade router that takes minutes to set up; and T-Mobile Dialpad for Business collaboration tools including voice solutions (VoIP), video conferencing and messaging. Plus, small businesses get a $100 virtual pre-paid card for each new business internet line (up to five) they add in May.

The Better Choice Bundle starts at just $65 a month with no annual contracts, leasing or installation fees ― so small businesses can save over 30% compared to Big Cable.

To make it even easier to switch and save, T-Mobile will pay off early termination fees (up to $750 via virtual prepaid card) when a small business says good-bye to their current internet provider and signs up for T-Mobile Business Internet! And joining the T-Mobile family with a Business Internet line comes with Price Lock Guarantee, which means T-Mobile won't raise your rate for internet. Ever.

T-Mobile also has small businesses covered with existing solutions like:

