SoftBank to use 100G ZR4 pluggable optical transceivers from Cisco

Today, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that SoftBank Corp. will be deploying Cisco pluggable optical transceivers in its metro area network to support 4G/5G, enterprise, and broadband services.

SoftBank Corp. is a Japan-based operator that provides telecommunications services and combines them with advanced technologies to develop and operate new businesses in Japan and around the world. Cisco and SoftBank are longstanding partners and have been collaborating to deploy state-of-the-art network architectures with the scalability, reliability, flexibility, and agility aiming to deliver advanced digital experiences that enable a digital inclusive future for all.

By deploying the Cisco QSFP 100G ZR4 pluggable optical transceivers, SoftBank can reduce power consumption and the carbon footprint for 100G links up to 80km apart, providing faster connectivity between network locations across wide footprints. The solution provides increased capacity to connect geographically distant sites to the network more efficiently, ensures high reliability, consumes less rack space, and lowers power consumption, all which contribute to operational efficiencies and sustainability.

Read the full press release here.

