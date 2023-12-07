Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Snam, Cisco upgrade gas distribution network

News Wire Feed

MILANO, Italy – Snam and Cisco today announced the next step in their collaboration, which started in 2010. The two companies are working together to deliver a new multi-service optical network, to be implemented by 2024. This new network will more quickly and effectively connect the control and monitoring points of the national gas distribution infrastructure. Data collected via the network will be used to remotely manage the infrastructure and to provide, through algorithms, advanced services such as the predictive maintenance of plants.

The new-generation optical network will be built with Cisco's Routed Optical Networking (RON) technology with a bandwidth capacity of 400 Gigabits/second. This is forty times more than the current network capacity which is based on legacy non-coherent Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) technology.

Benefits of Routed Optical Networking

The performance of this new multi-service network is comparable to the performance of networks operated by large telecommunications providers. It offers a single infrastructure and will support Snam in several ways:

  • Control and Management: Securely transport and make available the data necessary to remotely control the gas transportation backbone infrastructure (approximately 12,000 km of main gas pipelines and 1,630 control points scattered throughout Italy).
  • Collect data from the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors and transmit them into the monitoring and management systems.
  • Strengthen the proprietary communication network that Snam uses for its business activities, connecting about one hundred locations across the country.
  • Data will be delivered securely to Snam's two data centers, its headquarters and the Cloud. From a cybersecurity perspective, the solution allows critical information to be transported over the network in a unidirectional way, only to the equipment and nodes that actually need to receive it.

The new network has the potential to expand to include additional services in the future for Snam and its strategic partners. From a cybersecurity perspective, the solution allows critical information to be transported over the network in a unidirectional way, only to the equipment and nodes that need to receive it.

A Network that Consumes Less energy and Is Ready for the Future of the Industry

An infrastructure as large and complex as Snam's is made up of numerous data transport and routing devices. With Cisco's Routed Optical Networking, the larger optical platform is now contained in a small form factor optic, dramatically reduced in size and power, and can now be put directly into a router port. This simplifies the entire network architecture, reduces the number of devices to be powered and as a result significantly reduces energy consumption per gigabyte of data transported.

Read the full press release here.

Cisco

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for More Profitable Telcos
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
Building Innovation Momentum to Boost Digital and Intelligent Transformation By Huawei
Huawei Will Launch Full Set of Commercial 5.5G Network Equipment in 2024 By Huawei
ZTE helps Tang West Market Group win prestigious 5G Industry Challenge Award at the GSMA Asia Mobile Awards By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE