SES touts traction for 'IP Switch,' driven by live sports

LUXEMBOURG – SES today announced the increasing market momentum for its innovative SES IP Switch solution driven by global consumer demand for viewing live sports and events, including football, American football, tennis, golf and judo. In Q4 2021, SES IP Switch saw an increase of 61% in sports events served and an increase of 96% in hours of content delivered compared to the same time the previous year as broadcasters, content owners, sports organisations, and media companies leverage SES IP Switch solution running on SES's terrestrial and satellite delivery network to deliver content.

Since SES IP Switch launched in October 2020, SES has served an average of 420 events per month, delivering a total of 19,640 hours of content to customers by end of 2021.

SES IP Switch is a hybrid cloud-based and on-prem service platform for the routing and delivery of low-latency, secure, and reliable video streams for broadcast contribution, production, and distribution to takers. SES IP Switch combines complementary technologies with self-booking options, a strong service layer, live monitoring, 24/7 NOC, and add-ons to enhance the management and distribution of live feeds around the globe. With it, customers gain full control over live event distribution via the internet from anywhere in the world.

One customer is S&T Sports Group, a Miami-based sports marketing agency which specialises in acquiring properties from rights-holders and sublicensing premium sports content to broadcasters around the world. S&T Sport Group partnered with SES and is using SES IP Switch for the aggregation and distribution of Women's Serie A League football matches to several markets worldwide.

SES