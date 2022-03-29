Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Rural broadband gets $600M in proposed Biden budget

Broadband World News Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Broadband World News 3/29/2022
Comment (0)

President Biden on Monday released a proposed $5.23 trillion budget for 2023, including over $600 million for additional broadband funding through the USDA's ReConnect program.

"The President is committed to ensuring that every American has access to broadband, which would not only strengthen rural economies, but also create high-paying union jobs installing broadband," reads the FY 2023 budget document.

In addition to $600 million for ReConnect – which provides grants and low-interest loans to cover costs associated with delivering broadband in eligible rural areas – the budget includes $25 million for rural telecommunications cooperatives to refinance their Rural Utilities Services loan debt and upgrade their networks.

The Senate Budgetary Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday, March 30, to begin debate on President Biden's proposed budget. (Source: The White House via Flickr)
The Senate Budgetary Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday, March 30, to begin debate on President Biden's proposed budget.
(Source: The White House via Flickr)

The president's budget – as Biden put it on Monday – is a "statement of values." To that end, the proposals ultimately need the approval of Congress, which will start debating the document this week. Whether the final budget retains Biden's proposed broadband funding remains to be seen.

Regardless, the proposed budget is a further demonstration of the administration's commitment to expanding broadband access in the US. The new request for funds comes as the federal government is finalizing rules covering roughly $48 billion in broadband grant programs funded by the administration's $2 trillion infrastructure law (which contains $65 billion for broadband in total).

In addition to that funding, broadband also got billions in both the American Rescue Plan and Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which states like Louisiana, Arkansas, Montana and several others are currently using to fund fiber deployments and other broadband projects through state grants.

On Monday afternoon, the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) released a statement in support of the president's budget.

"The White House's proposed budget makes important strides to get all Americans access to the Internet," said Eric Slee, director of government affairs for WISPA. "We stand ready to work with the Administration so that community-based internet providers play an even greater role in deploying reliable, robust and evolutionary broadband – through fiber, fixed wireless or other technologies – to those who do not have it."

Related posts:

— Nicole Ferraro, site editor, Broadband World News; senior editor, global broadband coverage, Light Reading. Host of "The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.

A version of this story first appeared on Broadband World News.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Broadband World News
Construction starts on open access fiber network in Montana

Yellowstone Fiber has started laying conduit to install underground fiber to connect Gallatin County and the city of Bozeman, Montana. The open access network is a partnership with Utah's Utopia Fiber.

Cox investment prompts Rhode Island reps to push for broadband council

Rhode Island lawmakers called a multi-million-dollar Cox investment 'an effort to catch up on years of neglect' and renewed their push for a dedicated advisory council to plan out the state's broadband future.

Global broadband prices rose during pandemic – study

A new policy brief shows fixed broadband prices rose to 3.5% of gross national income (GNI) per capita in 2021, up from 2.9% in 2020. Mobile broadband prices increased to 2% of GNI in 2021, up from 1.9% in 2020.

Industry weighs in on FCC broadband nutrition labels

With the public comment period on the FCC's broadband nutrition label rules wrapped up, here are some takeaways from the industry's input on how they may be written.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE