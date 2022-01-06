Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Ribbon supports advanced IP optical and 5G in Thailand

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/1/2022
Comment (0)

BANGKOK – Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) a global provider of real time communications technology and IP Optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers enterprises and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks today announced that its IP Optical portfolio which enables service providers to deliver innovative services rapidly and manage the need for increasingly high bandwidth complex network slicing automation and overall pressure on profitability is available in Thailand.

Today and tomorrow's technologies require next-generation networks for improved speed agility security and economics. Service providers are embracing software-based intelligent and flexible disaggregated solutions that allow them to shift away from proprietary hardware solutions and access these critical benefits.

Ribbon's solutions portfolio serves both service provider and enterprise customers with a broad range of innovative offers including but not limited to:

  • IP Wave solutions provide advanced technology state of the art automation and IP Optical networks optimized to guarantee service performance granting service providers and enterprises the service agility needed to lead in today's environment coupled with improved economics.
  • 5G solutions deliver automated optimized IP Optical networking advanced network slicing capabilities and the advanced timing required for 5G allowing services to be delivered with guaranteed performance levels and supporting network sharing and maximizing network asset utilization. 5G mobile network operators and 5G xHaul wholesalers who leverage these capabilities can enhance return on investment by providing cost-optimized mobile xHaul supporting the rapid introduction of new 5G services such as mobile services for online gaming and eHealth.
  • Ribbon's TM400_2 line card part of the Apollo optical networking portfolio leverages 400G ZR+ a disruptive technology that incorporates pluggables to deliver improved economics and flexibility. This revolutionary transport solution provides an interoperable open ecosystem that addresses today and tomorrow's needs.

Born from the combination of a number of innovative companies across the telecom vendor ecosystem including Sonus GENBAND Nortel Edgewater Anova Data and ECI Ribbon's solutions are found in the networks of many of the world's largest companies such as Optus Bharti Rogers SNCF Colt Moratelindo Bezeq and more. The company's institutional investors include JP Morgan Chase one of the world's leading financial institutions.

Read full press release here.

Ribbon Communications

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
