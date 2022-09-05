Ribbon and Kontron to Upgrade SNCF Voyageurs Optical Communications Network

PLANO, Texas – Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that its longtime partner Kontron Transportation has been awarded the Transilien SNCF Voyageurs Optical Transport Network (OTN) project to upgrade SNCF's communications network. The project involves replacing obsolete WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing) equipment in the Paris region with Ribbon's next-generation WDM, including OTN switching technology, part of its IP Wave portfolio.

Kontron Transportation will develop convergent IP (IP/MPLS, MPLS/TP) and optical networking solutions (WDM/OTN) through its expanded partnership with Ribbon. The new network offers SNCF Voyageurs several benefits including increased scalability to handle growing network demands; flexibility in routing services across the network; and the ability to guarantee highly flexible, secure operations communications and services.

The extensive Kontron-Ribbon solution also delivers the following:

A Multi-Tier Core-Aggregation-Access OTN Switching Architecture, based on Ribbon's 9904X Metro OTN and 9901X Access OTN switches;

A high availability network management system (NMS) with disaster recovery protection;

World-class professional services support of Kontron deployments including training and skills transfer.

