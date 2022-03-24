Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Remote OLT sales activity spotlights cable's growing focus on fiber

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/24/2022
Comment (0)

Overall PON and fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) deployments blossomed in 2021. That growth included an uptick in sales of remote OLTs (optical line terminals), shining a light on the cable industry's rollout of fiber-fueled services in certain scenarios, according to Dell'Oro Group analyst Jeff Heynen.

Heynen, vice president of broadband access and home networking at Dell'Oro, noted that he is starting to apply more focus on the sale of remote OLTs that can be fitted into nodes to support PON services. He estimates that remote OLTs drove about $300,000 in revenues in 2020 but surged to more than $10 million in 2021.

"We're still in the early stages of that [market], but it's picking up," Heynen said. "I see that [remote OLT] revenue easily doubling this year."

Dell'Oro has seen an uptick in sales of remote OLTs, devices that can snap into nodes and support fiber-to-the-premises deployments. Pictured is the CommScope XE4202|XE4202 Remote OLT, which can be used in fiber nodes linked to a distributed access architecture. (Source: CommScope)
Dell'Oro has seen an uptick in sales of remote OLTs, devices that can snap into nodes and support fiber-to-the-premises deployments. Pictured is the CommScope XE4202|XE4202 Remote OLT, which can be used in fiber nodes linked to a distributed access architecture.
(Source: CommScope)

Sales and deployment activity of remote OLT products are on the rise as cable operators deploy FTTP networks in some new-build opportunities and overlays, and as they convert some existing nodes to support FTTP. The increase is also the result of cable operators such as Charter Communications pushing ahead with FTTP deployments linked to the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF).

With that part of the market starting to expand, Heynen says that he anticipates the path forward for cable operators on the access network to evolve into a "three-way split" that will include both flavors of DOCSIS 4.0 – Extended Spectrum (ESD) and Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX) – as well as fiber.

"That's why I think the market is in this point of stasis for cable equipment," Heynen said.

DAA momentum

According to Dell'Oro, total cable access concentrator revenue – a category that includes DOCSIS infrastructure elements such as converged cable access platform (CCAP) cores and chassis, virtual CCAP licensing, and distributed access architecture (DAA) nodes and modules – reached $1 billion in 2021, up 4% from 2020. CommScope led the cable access market with a 43% share, ahead of Harmonic (25%), Cisco Systems (20%) and Casa Systems (8.8%).

The research firm is seeing "steady growth" of DAA deployments, which are helping to offset declines in traditional CCAP licenses.

Heynen said that sales of remote PHY devices (RPDs) for DAA deployments are up – revenues rose 47% in 2021, while unit growth climbed 45%. But it's still early days, as the analyst estimates that total RPD unit shipments are still below the 60,000 mark.

Heynen expects DAA shipments to stay relatively steady in 2022 and later rise as cable operators get more aggressive with "high-split" upgrades on the DOCSIS 3.1 plant that expands the amount of spectrum allocated to the upstream. DAA also paves the path to DOCSIS 4.0.

PON OLT sales set a record

On the fiber side of the access network ledger, PON OLT shipments reached a record 140 million units in 2021. Revenues in the OLT market for North America jumped from $504 million in 2020 to $900 million in 2021, Dell'Oro found.

"There's a lot of infrastructure going into the ground right now to support fiber and PON," Heynen said.

Turning to consumer premises equipment (CPE), shipments of the DOCSIS 3.1 units were up in Q4 2021, but overall shipments for the full year were flat compared to 2020.

Heynen attributed that to a confluence of factors: Supply chain constraints became more acute toward the back half of the year; some operators likely bulked up CPE inventories during the earlier phases of the pandemic; and the pace of broadband subscriber additions slowed in 2021.

Heynen said that he expects CPE numbers to climb again in 2022, noting that some operators may need to replace older gateways and modems as they pursue mid-split and high-split upgrades on the DOCSIS network.

Bigger picture, Dell'Oro said that the overall broadband access equipment market rose 12%, to $16.3 billion in 2021, aided by PON infrastructure and fixed wireless CPE spending.

Dell'Oro's longer range, five-year forecast sees spending on PON and cable equipment, along with fixed wireless CPE, peaking in 2024 at $18 billion.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE