PPC lights up fiber broadband connectivity in Greece with Adtran

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced that Greece's biggest power utility, Public Power Corporation (PPC), is leveraging the Adtran end-to-end fiber broadband solution to launch its pilot high-speed wholesale network in the municipality of Peristeri, within the region of Attica. When expanded nationwide, PPC plans to support all local broadband service providers and connect over three million homes and businesses with fiber over the next four years.

PPC has approximately six million electricity customers, making it the leader in the wider market of Southeast Europe. Supporting the utility's current sustainability, digitization and growth initiatives, PPC wanted to deploy a future-proof, nationwide wholesale fiber network to expand its business opportunities and help connect its country to higher broadband speeds.

PPC selected the Adtran open, disaggregated, 10G fiber access platform to deploy its pilot broadband access network infrastructure. In the first phase of PPC's fiber deployment, it is deploying PON technology across its existing power distribution network infrastructure to deliver wholesale gigabit services. Later, it can use the same fiber access network to introduce smart grid and other advanced grid modernization applications to improve power network efficiency and operations.

