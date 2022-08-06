Plume appoints three to board

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Plume, the personalized communications services pioneer, today announced that it has appointed Magdalena Yesil, Founding Board Member of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Roxanne Oulman, former Executive Vice President and CFO at Medallia and Tony Werner, former CTO at Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), as independent directors to its board.

These appointments come on the heels of Plume's explosive growth over the last three years. Plume powers more than 40 million active residential and small business locations with its cloud hosted services through more than 275 Communication Service Providers (CSP) across the Americas, Europe and Japan. To help fuel the accelerating expansion of the global software defined network controlled by its cloud control plane currently managing more than 1.6 billion unique client devices, Plume raised $540 million over two rounds of funding in 2021 from Insight Partners and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

Plume's investors include Insight Partners, SoftBank, Liberty Global Ventures, Qualcomm and Samsung.

