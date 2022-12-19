Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

PLDT faces securities probe after $866M 'budget overrun'

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Shares in PLDT, the largest Philippines telco, dived 19% Monday after the company acknowledged a 48 billion Philippine pesos (US$866 million) capex "overrun" it could not account for.

It also faces an investigation into possible insider trading after a week of stock sell-offs ahead of the disclosure at the end of trading Friday.

The operator, formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, revealed that its "best estimate" was the missing funds represented 12.7% of PHP379 billion ($6.8 billion) in capital spending over the past four years.

Stock in Philippines biggest telco dumped after disclosing undocumented capex spending over four years. (Source: Phil Harvey/Alamy Stock Photo)
Stock in Philippines biggest telco dumped after disclosing undocumented capex spending over four years.
(Source: Phil Harvey/Alamy Stock Photo)

Several senior executives have been suspended over the unreported spending, chairman Manny Pangilinan told a local newspaper without elaborating.

The company announced on December 15 that it had appointed a new group controller a month earlier. It will have a new CTO and senior vice president starting on January 1.

PLDT's stock on the Philippines exchange plunged 19.35% on Monday in the wake of the disclosure. As of 10:50 AM ET on the NYSE, PLDT's stock was down $5.54 (20.66%) to $21.27.

But the stock had already contracted nearly 15% in the previous five days, catching the attention of the local Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC said it had begun an inquiry into the reported budget overruns as well as the selloff in shares prior to the official disclosure. These were "areas of concern," it said.

Unexplained spending

It has called for a report from the stock exchange's independent audit arm on PLDT stock trades that had "resulted in the sudden and sharp decline" in the share price before the overruns disclosure.

Pangilinan said PLDT initially had uncovered PHP130 billion ($2.3 billion) in undocumented purchases but had reduced that to PHP48 billion ($866 million) following discussions with its main vendors and through "ongoing internal forensics."

PLDT is one of the Philippines' largest companies and the parent of mobile operator Smart Communications, one of the Philippines two big mobile players. It counts the NTT Group and Hong Kong-listed First Pacific among its main shareholders.

It said in its filing that it had not uncovered any fraud or procurement anomalies in its capex program.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

The budget overrun would not impact its 2022 full-year result, with ebitda guidance remaining at PHP100 billion ($1.8 billion) and core income at PHP32-PHP33 billion ($577-$595 million), it said.

"Capex for 2023 will continue to be elevated as the capex overruns enter the financial statements this year and next," it said, adding that these would be cushioned by its gains from PHP77 billion ($1.4 billion) in tower sales earlier this year.

The company said it was reorganizing its management and carrying out improvements in processes and systems to "address weakness that allowed such budget overruns to occur."

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 5, 2023 5G Leads the Stride: All-Band 5G Solution Series for 5G In Fast Lane
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI ZSM ISG, China Mobile, China Unicom and Huawei
China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei Commercially Debuts IntelligentRAN 5GtoB Suite to Enable 5G Dedicated Slicing for Agile Electric Power Services By Huawei
We already know how to secure telco cloud, so let’s get to work By John Carse, CISO, Rakuten Mobile & Rakuten Symphony
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
Taking The Best Path To Post-Quantum Security By Norma
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE