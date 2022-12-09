Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Orange CEO rings in more management changes

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 9/12/2022
Comment (0)

Orange CEO Christel Heydemann, who took over the top job in April following the under-a-cloud departure of Stephane Richard, is making her mark on the company's management team.

In an announcement today flagging various upcoming departure dates of four longstanding execs – neater to get this done in one announcement, of course, rather than a having drip feed of statements in the next few weeks on who's in and who's out – Heydemann praised the quartet as having a "profound impact on the group."

Quartet of senior execs to stand aside in latest reshuffle by new CEO Heydemann. (Source: Abaca Press/Alamy Stock Photo)
Quartet of senior execs to stand aside in latest reshuffle by new CEO Heydemann.
(Source: Abaca Press/Alamy Stock Photo)

Ins and outs

Headlining Orange's list of exec newbies is Vincent Lecerf, an outsider, appointed as EVP in charge of group human resources. He officially joins Orange on October 17 but has a bit of time to wait before taking up his human resources role on December 1. Lecerf was previously group chief of human resources at French multinational company Imerys, a specialist in the production and processing of industrial minerals.

Lecerf replaces Gervais Pellissier, who has been with Orange since 2005 serving in different strategic capacities, including delegate CFO. Pellissier will still have one foot in the Orange door, however, continuing his role as advisor to the executive management team.

Stéphane Vallois, in what seems a straightforward promotion, will become Orange Bank CEO on October 1 (he was deputy CEO). Vallois will succeed Paul de Leusse, who leaves Orange.

Béatrice Mandine leaves her position within the Group's communications, brand and engagement team at the end of this month. She has spent 15 years at Orange. Her replacement has yet to be announced.

Jérôme Barré, CEO of Orange's Wholesale & International Networks division, goes through the Orange exit door on September 15. Barré has been at Orange, remarkably, since 1985 and taken on various senior roles, including executive director of human resources. Barré is to be replaced on an interim basis by Michaël Trabbia, chief technology and innovation officer of Orange, who will retain his current responsibilities.

Previous shuffling

In May Orange reshuffled part of its management team to help it better target what it describes as the "key" business-to-business (B2B) and Africa/Middle East markets.

Aliette Mousnier-Lompré was appointed CEO of Orange Business Services, having performed the role in an interim capacity since the departure of Helmut Reisinger in January, while Jérôme Hénique became CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA).

Hénique takes over from Alioune Ndiaye, who wishes to concentrate on his role as chairman of the board of directors.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

