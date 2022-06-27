Open XR Forum releases specs for enhanced management of intelligent coherent optical pluggables

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Open XR Forum announced today its first approved specification defining a new paradigm for enhanced network management of pluggable coherent optical technology. This specification, developed through a collaboration of leading global service providers, establishes the framework for solving challenges associated with managing advanced coherent optical engines and features as they are deployed in a wider variety of networking devices such as routers, servers, and mobile radios.

The development of Open XR Forum's first specification paves the way for creating an architecture that seamlessly disaggregates the management of intelligent Open XR-compliant pluggable transceivers from host devices. The same management framework could be used to manage features in any advanced coherent module. By clearly delineating transport and IP management functions, this management architecture resolves the remaining obstacles to widespread deployment of IP over DWDM. At the same time, it establishes a foundation for managing emerging point-to-multipoint coherent networks based on XR-compliant pluggable transceivers. The result is a seamless and holistic management solution that will facilitate deployment of powerful coherent optical engines closer to the network edge, fueling network growth and enabling new services within existing network management frameworks.

Read the full press release here.

Infinera